Professional Holding: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) _ Professional Holding Corp. (PFHD) on Friday reported net income of $2.4 million in its first quarter.

The Coral Gables, Florida-based bank said it had earnings of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 36 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $22.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $20.3 million, which beat Street forecasts.

