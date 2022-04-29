ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

‘I would keep Baker’: Former Browns player has interesting take on NFL Draft

By Talia Naquin
 2 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Friday night, the Cleveland Browns will finally be on the clock in the NFL Dr a ft .

They didn’t have any first-round picks and won’t until 2025 because of the trade deal they made with the Houston Texans to get quarterback Deshaun Watson .

The Browns’ first pick of the 2022 NFL Draft will be in the second round with the 44 th overall pick.

What picks do the Browns have in the 2022 NFL Draft?

Former Cleveland Browns running back Greg Pruitt says the team should focus on defense as Jadeveon Clowney remains a free agent.

“We don’t want to allow teams to be able to run away from (Myles) Garrett. We want to force them to have to deal with Garrett,” Pruitt said.

Pruitt praised the Browns’ offseason move to get wide receiver Amari Cooper from the Dallas Cowboys.

“I really think Amari Cooper has been underrated,” Pruitt said. “He’s going to make the players we have at receiver even better.”

Pruitt also weighed in on Baker Mayfield .

“We still have a guaranteed contract with Baker,” he said.

Baker Mayfield’s future has been up in the air since the Browns acquired Deshaun Watson from the Texans.

“How do you get rid of part of that contract?” Pruitt said, talking about what’s ahead for the Browns.

“Find someone who is showing interest who would be willing to split that salary, and that’s the best scenario for the Browns,” he said.

But he has an interesting take on what they should do without the best-case scenario.

“I would keep Baker.”

“Merely for his value for future draft picks because injury is a part of this game,” he said.

“Teams are going to wait and try and force them to get rid of Baker for nothing, and so the Browns should hold on to him.”

Cleveland football team honored for saving man from house fire

As for Watson, it’s mostly a wait-and-see, but he says the concern now is an NFL suspension.

“He could be suspended for some time,” Pruitt shared.

But…

“You can exhale that the criminal part is a done deal.”

FanSided

Why hasn’t Baker Mayfield been traded yet?

The Cleveland Browns have been unable to trade quarterback Baker Mayfield for weeks, despite both sides wanting to move on. The Browns want to trade Mayfield now that they have Deshaun Watson under contract. Mayfield wants out of Cleveland now that he won’t be the starting quarterback. So, what’s the catch?
ClutchPoints

Baker Mayfield gets absolutely roasted after Panthers draft Matt Corral

After the Carolina Panthers decided to draft Matt Corral in the 2022 NFL Draft, folks on Twitter couldn’t help but mock Baker Mayfield. The Panthers were the biggest suitors of Mayfield, and many believe they were going to trade for him after the draft. Carolina was also reportedly in talks with the Cleveland Browns during the annual rookie selection, but in the end, the team decided to take another route and picked a QB instead.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Cleveland.com

Panthers still pondering trade for Baker Mayfield; Browns not locked onto a WR or DL at 44: Browns Insider

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Carolina Panthers were still doing their due diligence on a possible Baker Mayfield trade on Day 2 of the NFL Draft, a league source told cleveland.com. The Panthers left the door open for a Mayfield trade when they passed on Pitt’s Kenny Pickett and Liberty’s Malik Willis in Friday’s first round and drafted offensive tackle Ickey Ekwonu instead. As they head into Day 2, they don’t have a second- or third-round pick, and will have plenty of time to try to work a deal for Mayfield.
CLEVELAND, OH
WDTN

WDTN

WDTN

Three Ohio highways among most fatal in U.S.

(STACKER) – Americans love the open road, and thanks to the Interstate Highway System—created in 1956—it’s relatively easy to traverse the country. With an efficient way to travel (in theory), it’s no wonder interstates are in heavy use. In 2020 drivers drove over 709 billion miles on interstates. With that much traffic, there are bound […]
OHIO STATE
Yardbarker

Browns Draft Picks in 2023

The Cleveland Browns have made three trades that have impacted the picks they have for the 2023 NFL Draft, including one that has yet to be resolved. The trade for Deshaun Watson continues to be felt in that class, but the Browns also added a pair of draft picks in trades during the 2022 NFL Draft, so they currently have eight picks in 2023.
CLEVELAND, OH
