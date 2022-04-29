ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Passaic, NJ

Two Pre-Teens Raped By Clifton Man In Passaic, Authorities Charge

By Jerry DeMarco
 3 days ago
Pedro Perez-Guadalupe Photo Credit: PCPO

A Clifton man sexually abused two different pre-teens at a residence in Passaic, authorities charged.

Pedro Perez-Guadalupe, 42, became the target of an investigation after school staff members reported that one of the victims “disclosed being sexually assaulted in the past” by him, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.

Among witnesses interviewed by Special Victims Unit detectives from her office was the child, as well as a second child, both of whom told them of being sexually assaulted by Perez-Guadalupe “on multiple occasions at a residence in Passaic,” Valdes said.

A second witness also disclosed being sexually assaulted by him, the prosecutor said.

Perez-Guadalupe remained held Friday in the Passaic County Jail, charged with two counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, as well as sexual assault, child endangerment and – in a pair of unexplained counts – kidnapping and hindering apprehension.

Public Safety
