Columbia, MD

Police: Teen stabbed in Maryland high school parking lot

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — An 18-year-old student was seriously injured when he was stabbed in a fight in a Maryland high school parking lot Thursday and a 17-year-old boy has been taken into custody, police said.

The stabbing happened around 11 a.m. in the parking lot of Long Reach High School in Columbia, Howard County police said in a news release. Investigators believe the stabbing occurred during a fight between the two students, but it’s not clear why they were fighting, police said.

The school resource officer was on scene and rendered aid to the injured 18-year-old man in less than a minute, police said. The victim was taken to Shock Trauma, where he was in serious, but stable condition, police said.

The 17-year-old suspect fled the scene, but police announced Thursday night that he had been taken into custody and charges were pending.

