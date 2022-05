For when you have to serve a crowd. The Mint Julep, which originally began as Cognac cocktail in the very earliest days of the United States, is the official drink of Churchill Downs and the Kentucky Derby. But it may as well be the official summer drink of the American South, too. Designed to be sipped slowly, allowing the mountain of crushed ice to melt into the drink and temper the stiff pour of whiskey, the Julep completes the scene on porches stretching from Virginia to the Gulf Coast.

