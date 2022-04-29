ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batter Up Pancakes expanding with new restaurant in Clovis

 2 days ago

A popular Fresno breakfast spot known for its massive pancakes is expanding to Clovis.

Batter Up Pancakes will take over the space previously occupied by Dickey's Barbecue on Herndon and Fowler Avenues.

Batter Up's location at Cedar and Nees has gained plenty of attention for serving up huge pancakes and some other breakfast favorites.

An opening date has not yet been announced.

We check in with the owner of Batter Up Pancakes!

