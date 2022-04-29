Kohr Explores: Portland chefs aim to stop childhood hunger
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Some of Portland’s top culinary minds are on a mission to stop childhood hunger.
Five of Portland’s best chefs are joining forces this weekend for a walkaround tasting event benefitting the No Kid Hungry campaign .Police rule Newberg business fire an arson, say suspect died in fire
Kohr Harlan checked out the FINEX Cast Iron Cookware factory in Northwest Portland to learn more about the event.
