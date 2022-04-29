ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Kohr Explores: Portland chefs aim to stop childhood hunger

By Kohr Harlan
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bw7ES_0fO1GtEJ00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Some of Portland’s top culinary minds are on a mission to stop childhood hunger.

Five of Portland’s best chefs are joining forces this weekend for a walkaround tasting event benefitting the No Kid Hungry campaign .

Police rule Newberg business fire an arson, say suspect died in fire

Kohr Harlan checked out the FINEX Cast Iron Cookware factory in Northwest Portland to learn more about the event.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KOIN 6 News

Want to help Portland? Here’s where to volunteer

Since the start of KOIN 6 News' series "Is Portland Over" in May 2021, KOIN reporters have taken a look at the humanitarian crisis unfolding on Portland's streets and how the city is responding. That being said, it's also important for Portlanders to step up and volunteer.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newberg, OR
Local
Oregon Food & Drinks
Portland, OR
Food & Drinks
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Lifestyle
Portland, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Restaurants
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Portland, OR
Restaurants
KXL

Two Gypsy Jokers From Oregon Headed To Federal Prison

PORTLAND, Ore.–Two members of the Gypsy Joker Outlaw Motorcycle Club in Oregon are being sentenced to life in federal prison for the kidnapping, torture, and murder of a former club member. Mark Dencklau (DEN-Claw) was the Portland clubhouse president, and Chad Erickson was a club member. They accused the victim, Robert Huggins, of breaking into Dencklau’s home in Woodburn, tying up his girlfriend and stealing multiple guns. Huggins was an estranged member of the club. He was kidnapped, tortured, and killed. His body was left in a Clark County field. Dencklau and Erickson were convicted during a trial in December.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hunger#Ore#Food Drink#Kohr Explores#Finex
KGW

These Oregon cities grew the most over the last five years

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's best known and largest city grew 5% between 2016 and 2021, slightly more than the state overall at 4.7%. However, Portland's population declined slightly at the end of that five-year span, falling by 0.9% in 2021 to 658,773, according to certified estimates as of July 1, prepared by Portland State University's Population Research Center.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KGW

How Oregon got its name | What's in a name?

PORTLAND, Ore. — Before Oregon was the 33rd state admitted to the United States in 1859, it was known as the Oregon Territory, and before that, the Oregon Country. Great Britain and the U.S. went back and forth during a three-decade long dispute over where the boundary line for the U.S. should be with the Oregon Country at the center of it. That moment in history is called the Oregon Question.
OREGON STATE
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy