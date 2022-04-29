ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Feel Good Friday – An Evening in BG

By Connor Dhonau
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith low COVID rates and a break from severe weather,...

103GBF

Why Does It Seem Like There Are a Billion Wasps in Kentucky This Spring?

My dog Ellie is obsessed with wood bees. Luckily for her, our back deck is completely surrounded by carpenter bees this year. Every time I take the dogs outside, Ellie runs around on the porch and tries to jump up and eat the bees. Of course, they taunt her. They hover over her head and just wait until she's ready to jump, then they fly off. It's a never-ending game of cat and mouse (or dog and bee).
OWENSBORO, KY
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Huge Neighborhood Rummage Sale Happening in Owensboro This Weekend

Yard Salers start your engines, it's time to kick it into gear. The warm weather yard sale season is upon us and one of the best ones is happening this weekend in Owensboro. Ok, first things first, no one is selling the whole neighborhood LOL. Thoroughbred Acres on the west side of Owensboro is hosting their Spring Sale and it is gonna be a big one this time. I'm beginning to think just like myself these people are hoarders. I mean who has that much stuff they have to have two sales a year (believe me I'm not judging, just admiring). The sales will start on Friday morning and go through Saturday afternoon.
OWENSBORO, KY
WLKY.com

Great Balloon Race goes on as scheduled

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Great Balloon Race should go on as scheduled!. The launch is at 7 a.m. The balloons launch from Bowman Field. A "hare" balloon finds a site to lay out the target, and then the other balloons drop their marks there. So keep your eyes to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKRC

Flying Pig Marathon makes its springtime return

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Pigs are flying in Cincinnati in the springtime for the first time since 2019. Runners took off at 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning at The Banks downtown. Runners make their way through several Tri-State neighborhoods and up a few hills to finish at the Finish Swine. The marathon...
CINCINNATI, OH
WBKO

Storms Likely Late Saturday Night!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday started with mainly cloudy skies and a bit of rain before everyone dried out during the afternoon. Most of our weekend will be rain-free, aside from a good chance for showers and thunderstorms late Saturday night. Expect breezy, warm conditions to last throughout our...
BOWLING GREEN, KY

