Feel Good Friday – An Evening in BG

Yard Salers start your engines, it's time to kick it into gear. The warm weather yard sale season is upon us and one of the best ones is happening this weekend in Owensboro. Ok, first things first, no one is selling the whole neighborhood LOL. Thoroughbred Acres on the west side of Owensboro is hosting their Spring Sale and it is gonna be a big one this time. I'm beginning to think just like myself these people are hoarders. I mean who has that much stuff they have to have two sales a year (believe me I'm not judging, just admiring). The sales will start on Friday morning and go through Saturday afternoon.

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO