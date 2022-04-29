ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Shell buys Indian renewables firm Sprng Energy for $1.55 billion

By Ron Bousso
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kd2MW_0fO1EtIj00

LONDON, April 29 (Reuters) - Shell (SHEL.L) on Friday agreed to acquire India-based renewable power platform Sprng Energy for $1.55 billion, boosting the energy company's low-carbon output as it shifts away from oil and gas.

Shell said it would buy 100% of Solenergi Power Private Limited, the flagship company of Sprng Energy group, from UK-based investor Actis.

Sprng Energy supplies solar and wind power to electricity distribution companies in India, seen as a major growth market in the power sector in the coming decades.

Sprng Energy's portfolio consists of 2.9 gigawatts-peak (GWp) of assets and a further 7.5 GWp of renewable energy projects in the pipeline.

The deal will triple Shell's current renewables capacity in operations.

"This deal positions Shell as one of the first movers in building a truly integrated energy transition business in India," Wael Sawan, Shell's head of integrated gas and renewables, said in a statement.

The deal is expected to close later this year.

Shell currently has 4.7 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy generation capacity in operation, under construction or committed to sale. It has a further pipeline of 38 GW in future projects.

The London-based company aims to become a net zero greenhouse gas emissions company by 2050.

Several international energy companies have invested in India's renewables and power sector in recent years, including BP (BP.L) through Lighsource BP and TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) through its 20% holding in Adani Green Energy.

Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
Vox

Clean energy is buried at the bottom of abandoned oil wells

This story is part of Recode by Vox’s Tech Support series, which explores solutions for our warming world. In case you missed it, our planet is in trouble. The UN climate report from early April makes clear we’re on a path that will careen past the climate goals set in the Paris Agreement, and we need to cut carbon emissions — fast. But while solar and wind power are important (they are, after all, key parts of the Biden administration’s climate plan) they’re the kind of thing we’ve seen plenty of before, which means they’ll only get us so far. What we need, the UN report says, is new solutions. Which is why a pilot program recently detailed by the US Department of Energy (DOE) is particularly intriguing. If it works, it could help solve multiple problems at once, using an often-overlooked solution: geothermal energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Shell#Energy Transition#Energy Company#Indian#Sprng Energy#Bp
OutThere Colorado

'Coke oven' operation in Colorado mountains once produced 6 million tons of coke annually

First things, first – what is a “coke oven?” It’s not where Coca-Cola comes from. The coke ovens in Redstone were built in 1899 by Colorado Fuel and Iron to burn impurities out of coal from Colorado’s Coal Basin. This created something called “coking coal,” which could be used in steel mills during the creation of steel, much of which would ultimately be used for building railroads. Upon the completion...
COLORADO STATE
Daily Mail

Chilling revelation China could have SOLDIERS, ships and fighter jets on the Solomon Islands in WEEKS - putting Australia at extreme risk

Australia has been warned Chinese military troops, ships and aircraft could arrive in the Solomon Islands within weeks. There are growing fears China will act swiftly to establish a military base less than 2,000km from Australian shores after its security pact with the South Pacific island nation was finalised on Tuesday.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
TheStreet

Ford Confirms an Important Decision That May Not Please Customers

The Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report CEO laid out the company's goals for Mustang Mach-E, the electric version of the classic pony car in a tweet late last year. "It’s hard to produce Mustang Mach-Es fast enough to meet the incredible demand, but we are sure going to try," Farley said in December. "So starting in 2022 we are increasing production and expect to reach 200,000+ units per year for North America & Europe by 2023. That's 3x our 2021 output."
BUSINESS
The Independent

World record achieved for solar power ‘miracle material’

Researchers from Germany have set a new world record in solar cell efficiency using the so-called ‘miracle material’ perovskite.The team from the Universities of Wuppertal, Cologne, Potsdam and Tubingen developed a tandem solar cell using organic and perovskite materials – a combination they hope could one day replace the silicon-based technologies used in conventional solar cells.The record they set of 24 per cent efficiency was a 4 per cent improvement on the previous tandem cell record, though still falls short of the silicon solar cell record of 26.7 per cent.The new materials, however, hold far greater potential for improved...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Reuters

418K+
Followers
321K+
Post
202M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy