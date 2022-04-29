ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AMZN Stock Tanks 9%, Amazon Reports $3.8B Loss in Q1 2022, Cloud Business Up by 36.5%

Coinspeaker
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Although Amazon showed a net operating loss during the first quarter, its cloud business showed strong growth providing some cushion to the company’s overall declining revenue. On Thursday, April 28, e-commerce giant Amazon reported its quarterly earnings for Q1 2022. The results came after the market hours wherein...

MarketWatch

Netflix stock suffering 4th-straight loss toward 4-year low; co-Founder Hastings total comp falls to about $41 million

Shares of Netflix Inc. NFLX, -3.91% dove 3.0% toward a fresh four-year low in morning trading Monday, and have yet to bounce following last week's 35.1% one-day, post-earnings plunge. The stock has now plummeted 40.0% in four sessions since the streaming video company reported deeply disappointing results, putting it on track for the lowest close since Jan. 4, 2018. That would be the worst four-day performance since it plummeted 42.1% during the four-day stretch that ended Oct. 20, 2004. Separately, Netflix disclosed in its 2021 proxy statement that co-Founder and co-Chief Executive Reed Hastings' total compensation for 2021 fell to $40.8 million from $43.2 million in 2020. His 2021 compensation included 650,000 in base salary, the same as 2020, while option awards fell to $39.7 million from $42.4 million. All Other Compensation, which represented personal use of company aircraft, rose to $442,607 from $147,146. Netflix's stock rose 11.4% in 2021 after rising 67.1% in 2020. The S&P 500.
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Amazon posts first unprofitable quarter since 2015 with loss of $3.8 BILLION and slashes its forecast sending shares tumbling 10% as lockdown-lifting batters online shopping sales

Amazon delivered a disappointing quarter and outlook on Thursday as the ecommerce giant was swamped by higher costs and online shopping declined in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Shares of the company fell 10 percent in extended trading after the company reported its first net loss since 2015, a...
STOCKS
BBC

Amazon sell-off ends dismal month for US shares

US markets ended April in a deep funk, as investors turned their backs on once-favoured technology companies amid concerns about the economy. A sell-off in Amazon shares, after the firm reported a fall in online sales, helped drive the Nasdaq index down more than 4% on Friday. April was the...
STOCKS
Footwear News

Why Amazon’s Shares Plunged After Revealing Nearly $4 Billion Loss

Click here to read the full article. Amazon shares plunged 10% after the market closed on Thursday after reporting disappointing earnings for the first quarter of 2022. The Seattle-based tech company reported a $3.8 billion net loss in the first quarter, compared to a net income of $8.1 billion in the same period last year. Amazon said that its first quarter performance includes a pre-tax valuation loss of $7.6 billion due to its investment in electric car company Rivian Automotive, resulting in the net loss. Amazon also reported on Thursday that net sales increased 7% in the first quarter to $116.4 billion....
STOCKS
TheStreet

Stocks Edge Lower, Apple, Amazon, Intel Tesla and Elon Musk In Focus - 5 Things You Must Know

Here are five things you must know for Friday, April 29:. 1. -- Stock Futures Edge Lower As Big Tech Earnings Whiff. U.S. equity futures extended edged lower Friday, while the dollar eased from its strongest monthly gains in seven years and Treasury bond yields nudged into the red, as investors looked to test the impact of a mixed set of big tech earnings on an already-fragile stock market heading into the final trading day of April.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Prominent Apple Analyst Says Worst Yet To Come For Tech Stocks

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the worst is yet to come for tech stocks. What Happened: The Taiwan-based Apple watcher had earlier tweeted that “no one cares about big tech earnings anymore.”. In a later tweet, he said, “I think the worst for tech stocks may...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Amazon Shares (AMZN) Plunge On A Big Profit Miss And Soft Outlook

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) saw the slowest quarterly revenue growth in more than two decades, sending its shares tumbling nearly 9% in extended trading Thursday. The tech company reported first-quarter earnings per share that missed expectations. Amazon reported Q1 adjusted EPS of $7.37, compared to the analyst estimates of $8.07 according to Benzinga Pro Data. This equals an earnings miss of -8.67%.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Amazon.com First-Quarter Earnings Live Blog

Much like Meta Platforms (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report yesterday, Amazon.com (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report might not have to deliver a very strong earnings report to please Wall Street, but simply one that’s better than feared, given current e-commerce headwinds. Among analysts polled...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Amazon Stock: Here’s Must-Hold Support

Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report is down slightly after wavering into positive territory shortly after the open, as it also reported earnings on Thursday evening. Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report (GOOG) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class C Report dipped lower on its results and Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix, Inc. Report plunged. The only mega-cap tech stock that’s done well so far this earnings season is Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report and it’s not even part of FAANG.
STOCKS
Coinspeaker

Coinspeaker

