Roche posted good numbers for Q1 2022 and expects a stable outlook for the rest of the year despite waning Covid medicine sales. On Monday, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Roche Holding AG) posted its 2022 Q1 sales result, which showed strong numbers. For Roche, there was a noticeable increase in sales for the period, which was enough to surpass analysts’ estimates. In addition, the recorded sales growth lends support to the pharmaceutical company’s outlook for the rest of the year. This encouraging optic holds sway despite an expected decrease in the sales of Covid-19 medicines and diagnostics.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO