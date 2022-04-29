ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelton, WA

Death notices for April 29

By The Olympian staff
The Olympian
The Olympian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=318lkP_0fO1DlRw00

Bussard, Robert, 65, McCleary, died Saturday, April 23, 2022, at the University of Washington Medical Center, Seattle. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.

Chavis , Florence, 93, Shelton, died Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at St. Michael Medical Center, Silverdale. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.

Fox , Christine, 71, Shelton, died Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Fir Lane Health and Rehabilitation, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.

Morgus , Vernon, 96, Shelton, died Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.

Palmer , Gloria, 87, Olympia, died Friday, April 22, 2022, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Silverdale, WA
City
Seattle, WA
City
Tumwater, WA
City
Shelton, WA
City
Olympia, WA
State
Washington State
City
Mccleary, WA
City
Home, WA
Shelton, WA
Obituaries
Washington State
Washington Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Morgus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
The Olympian

The Olympian

Olympia, WA
194
Followers
56
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the capital city, The Olympian has earned a reputation as a watchdog of state government, leading the effort to change state public disclosure laws to keep government meetings open to the public. The city is often considered to be a major cultural center of the South Puget Sound region, home to quite a number of performing arts companies and theaters as well as a hub of indie music production. The Olympia area is also a magnet for outdoor enthusiasts, located less than two hours from the Pacific Ocean, the Olympic Mountains, Mount St. Helens, and Mount Rainier.

 https://www.theolympian.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy