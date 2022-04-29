Death notices for April 29
Bussard, Robert, 65, McCleary, died Saturday, April 23, 2022, at the University of Washington Medical Center, Seattle. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.
Chavis , Florence, 93, Shelton, died Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at St. Michael Medical Center, Silverdale. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.
Fox , Christine, 71, Shelton, died Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Fir Lane Health and Rehabilitation, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.
Morgus , Vernon, 96, Shelton, died Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.
Palmer , Gloria, 87, Olympia, died Friday, April 22, 2022, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
