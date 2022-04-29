Weekend Top 5

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Sarah Story
***

3 Penny Theatre will present “Almost, Maine” at The Gayton Kirk, 11421 Gayton Road, at 7 p.m. Apr. 29 and at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Apr. 30. Come to the little town of Almost, Maine on a cold January night. As the northern lights dance across the sky, nine couples experience the sudden thunderclap of love in this mega-hit romantic comedy. 3 Penny Theatre practices Radical Hospitality – all tickets are pay-what-you-can and each audience member can decide their own ticket price ($1, $10, $20 or more). For details, call 804-741-5254 or visit 3pennyplays.org.

***

KOS will perform at the Henrico Theatre, 305 East Nine Mile Road, at 8 p.m. Friday, Apr. 29. The band has been playing the best of beach, Motown, rock and roll and classic swing for more than 30 years. Tickets are $5. For details, call 652-1460 or visit henricotheatre.com.

***

Root 5 Family Farms and Keep Henrico Beautiful will present the first annual Native Plant Festival at Dorey Park on Saturday, Apr. 30. Local organizations and businesses will participate to educate and engage citizens about the importance of native plants. A special emphasis will also be placed on stormwater management and invasive species. The schedule of events includes a vendor fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and speakers at 11 a.m., noon and 1:30 p.m. For details, visit henrico.us/calendar/native-plant-festival.

***

Virginia Credit Union LIVE! at Richmond Raceway will present Rod Wave, with special guests NoCap and Seddy Hendrinx, at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Apr. 30. Tickets start at $78. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. For details, call 612-1900 or visit vaculive.com.

