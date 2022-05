CHICAGO — Pot-friendly street party Waldos Forever Fest has been canceled after a large fire broke out near where the event was supposed to be held Saturday. The fire happened about 6 a.m. Saturday in the 5000 block of North Clark Street, according to the Fire Department. One person was hospitalized. Photos show the fire occurred in what appeared to be a pop-up COVID-19 testing site; it threatened to spread to other buildings, but firemen were able to stop it from progressing, according to tweets.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 8 DAYS AGO