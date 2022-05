Janet Malcolm once wrote that psychoanalysis requires the analyst and the patient to wrestle with an arrangement whose “radical unlikeness to any other human relationship” is dizzying for both parties involved. They consent to meet alone at the same time and place every week. Their mostly one-sided and confidential conversation is often staged with painstakingly positioned props: the couch, where the patient lies and lets their thoughts wander; the analyst’s notepad, where those thoughts are apprehended and transcribed, all in the service of hearing the patient’s underlying, unconscious needs.

