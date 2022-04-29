ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neste to consider war's impact on Rotterdam refinery project, says CEO

 3 days ago

HELSINKI, April 29 (Reuters) - Finnish refiner and biofuel producer Neste is not delaying its final investment decision for a new renewable fuels plant in the Dutch port of...

Agriculture Online

USDA attache projects Canada grain output rebound in 2022/23

April 29 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) post in Ottawa:. "In marketing year (MY) 2022/23, production of grains is forecast to increase 30 percent year-over-year on an increase in area planted to spring wheat, durum, and oats, and on the assumption of improved soil moisture conditions resulting in higher yields. However, dry conditions persist in Alberta and Western Saskatchewan and many farmers are behind in their planting schedule, due to unfavorable planting conditions. FAS/Ottawa's total production forecast may need to be adjusted in the absence of significant spring rain in major wheat-growing areas in the prairies. The MY 2021/22 wheat ending stocks-to-use ratio is forecast to reach an 83-year low. Corn import volumes from the United States are up nearly 330 percent marketing year-to-date (August 2021 to February 2022) due to reduced domestic supplies of feed caused by drought."
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

WTO upholds some Turkish claims against EU steel safeguard measures

BRUSSELS, April 29 (Reuters) - The World Trade Organization accepted some of Turkey's complaints on Friday against European Union measures designed to curb imports of steel and advised the bloc to bring them into line with global trading rules. The EU introduced safeguard measures in July 2018 in the form...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

Winter wheat futures drop after rain falls on U.S. Plains

CHICAGO, April 29 (Reuters) - U.S. winter wheat futures fell to their lowest level in three weeks on Friday, with traders saying some timely rains in the U.S. Plains could boost the health of drought-stressed crops in the region. * Spring wheat futures also were weaker. * Signs that U.S. exporters continued to struggle to pick up new business despite disruptions from the Black Sea region due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine added pressure to wheat. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade July soft red winter wheat contract settled down 30 cents at $10.55-3/4 a bushel. It posted a weekly loss of 1.8%. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for July delivery was down 35 cents at $11.06-1/4 a bushel on Friday and down 3.8% for the week. * MGEX July spring wheat shed 23-3/4 cents on Friday to close at $11.67-3/4. For the week, spring wheat was up 0.4%. * The European Commission cut its forecast for the 2022/23 European Union wheat harvest on Friday, but maintained its projection for record EU exports. * Turkey's state grain board TMO has bought about 270,000 tonnes of wheat in an international import tender. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub in Chicago Editing by Matthew Lewis)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. wheat futures fall after rains; soybeans, corn flat

CHICAGO, April 29 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell to three-week lows on Friday, led by hard red winter wheat contracts after showers in key growing parts of the U.S. Plains provided a much needed boost to soil moisture, traders said. Corn futures ended unchanged after spiking to their highest...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Soybeans up 6-12 cents, wheat down 3-5 cents, corn mixed

CHICAGO, April 29 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Down 3 to 5 cents per bushel * Wheat weaker in sideways trade, turning lower after early strength as the market awaits fresh direction. Some forecasts for much-needed rain in the Plains add pressure. But wheat futures remain underpinned by tightening global grain supplies, given poor U.S. winter wheat conditions and Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. * The European Commission cut its forecast for the 2022/23 European Union wheat harvest, but maintained its projection for record EU exports as war disrupts supply from Ukraine. * The CBOT reported 12 deliveries against CBOT May wheat on first notice day, below trade expectations for 100 to 2,000 lots. The exchange reported 27 deliveries against K.C. May wheat, and deliveries against MGEX May spring wheat totaled 39 contracts. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat was last down 4-1/2 cents at $10.81-1/4 a bushel. K.C. July hard red winter wheat was last down 14 cents at $11.27-1/4 a bushel and MGEX July spring wheat was last down 7-1/4 cents at $11.84-1/4 a bushel. CORN - Mixed, up 1 cent to down 1 cent per bushel * Corn narrowly mixed ahead of the daily break in trade as profit-taking after this week's near 10-year highs offset fundamental support from tightening world grain supplies, dry weather in Brazil and a slow start to the U.S. planting season. * New-crop December corn set a life-of-contract high in early moves at $7.55-3/4. * The CBOT reported no deliveries against May corn futures on first notice day, in line with trade expectations. * CBOT July corn was last up 3/4 cent at $8.14-1/4 per bushel and new-crop December was down 1 cent at $7.50-3/4. SOYBEANS - Up 6 to 12 cents per bushel * Soybeans head higher along with soymeal, even as soyoil futures retreat after hitting fresh all-time highs in early moves. World vegetable oil markets remain underpinned by tightening supplies of edible oils. * The CBOT reported no deliveries against May soybean, soymeal or soyoil futures contracts on first notice day, in line with trade expectations. * CBOT July soybeans were last up 9-1/4 cents at $16.94 per bushel. (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat drops for fourth session to three-week low on U.S. weather

SINGAPORE, May 2 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures dropped to a three-week low on Monday, falling for a fourth consecutive session, as showers in key growing parts of the U.S. Plains provided a much needed boost to the crop. Corn prices eased while soybeans edged higher. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Wheat comes under heavy selling pressure | Friday, April 29, 2022

Wheat prices came under heavy selling pressure today. CBOT was down 31 cents. KC was down 35 cents, and spring wheat was down 16 cents at the end of the day. The selling pressure in the wheat deflated some of the bullish momentum seen in the corn and soybeans at midday. The final trading day of April saw May corn up 2 cents, with July and December corn nearly steady. Soybeans were over 20 cents off their intra-day high by final trade today. May soybeans were up 6 cents. July was steady, and November was down a nickel.
AGRICULTURE

