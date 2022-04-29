ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Oxford superintendent warns community of triggering Law & Order episode

By Jenn Schanz
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
Oxford Community School superintendent sent out a memo this week warning families of a potentially triggering episode of Law & Order.

The superintendent says the episode's storyline involves a school shooting and calls the plot "ripped from the headlines."

In the fictional episode, the shooter’s father provides him with a gun.

The episode comes just one day before the five-month anniversary of the Oxford High School shooting.

“At least let some wounds heal. I mean, there’s always going to be scars. But why push it,” Oxford High School parent Jennifer Caddick questions.

She says the episode’s plot hits way too close to home, and she won’t be watching.

“Not even six months and they’re already doing this,” she said.

In this memo to district families Wednesday, Superintendent Ken Weaver says trauma specialists are recommending families follow her lead by not tuning it because just like the storyline in the episode, prosecutors say received the Oxford High Schools shooter received the gun from his parents.

In real life, James and Jennifer Crumbley have both been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection to the incident.

“They are profiting off of everybody around us suffering. I mean, the tragedy that took place. It’s too soon. It’s way too soon," Caddick said.

Weaver writes in the memo that if families do decide to watch the episode, it is important to talk to their students about its impact.

Law & Order does run a warning during the episode noting that these episodes do not depict actual events or people, but the similarities are too much for Caddick.

