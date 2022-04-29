ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, IL

Jacksonville Speedway opener rained out

By Journal Courier
 2 days ago
Drivers compete at Jacksonville Speedway last year. (Dennis Mathes)

Persistent weather and saturated grounds have forced Morrow Brothers Ford MOWA Sprint Car Series and Jacksonville Speedway officials to cancel this weekend’s season opening event.

Originally planned to host a $2,000 to win non-sanctioned 410 Winged Sprint Car race next Friday, officials with the MOWA Sprint Car Series and Jacksonville Speedway have made the decision to make next Friday’s event a $3,000 to win MOWA event. 305 Sprint Cars, DIRTcar Modifieds, DIRTcar Stock Cars and MOWA Micros will join the 410 Sprint Cars for the second attempt at opening night in Jacksonville.

Jacksonville, IL
