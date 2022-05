Councillors have voted to strip the Duke of York of his freedom of that city and called for him to have his dukedom removed.Lib Dem, Labour, Tory, Green and independent councillors came together to vote unanimously for the motion at York Racecourse on Wednesday, with members of the public joining in the chorus of condemnation for the duke.Many of those who spoke at the 30-minute meeting said they wanted Andrew to relinquish his Duke of York title and remove what Labour councillor Aisling Musson called “his stain of an association with this city”.They said that, if the duke failed to...

POLITICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO