Attorney General James Recovers $175,000 in Stolen Wages for Manhattan Pizzeria Workers

Cover picture for the articleNew York Attorney General Letitia James today announced that she has recovered $175,000 for employees of Gotham Pizza who were cheated out of their pay. Attorney General James’ investigation found that between 2016 and 2019, Gotham Pizza and its owner Michael Shamailov knowingly and intentionally failed to pay at least 10...

Related
CBS New York

New York attorney general sounds off as Trump appeals $10,000 a day contempt ruling

NEW YORK -- The New York State attorney general's office tells CBS2 it's nearly done with its civil investigation into the Trump Organization. Lawyers still want to search two of former President Donald Trump's cellphones. They also want to examine a laptop and desktop computer of his longtime executive assistant. A third-party firm has identified 151 people or entities that might have documents sought by the attorney general's office. On Monday, a New York State judge held Trump in civil contempt and fined him $10,000 per day. He failed to comply with a subpoena for documents relating to the probe into his company's finances. Trump has appealed the ruling. "The judge's order was clear: Donald J. Trump is in contempt of court and must pay $10,000 a day until he complies with our subpoenas. We've seen this playbook before, and it has never stopped our investigation of Mr. Trump and his organization. This time is no different," James said. 
FOXBusiness

NYC grocery chain CEO 'mad as hell' as crime plagues Big Apple

Billionaire supermarket owner John Catsimatidis is "mad as hell" after New York City’s surging violent crime hit home this week. The CEO of Gristedes Foods and Red Apple Group joined "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" Friday to discuss his $10,000 reward offer for information relating to an armed robbery at a Gristedes store on the Upper East Side. According to police, two thieves got away with more than $3,000 after tying up two workers and reportedly holding one at gunpoint.
Reuters

N.Y. AG says Long Island lawyers took $1 mln from dead client's charity

(Reuters) - New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a civil complaint against two Long Island trust and estate lawyers who allegedly siphoned more than $1 million away from a deceased client's charitable foundation. According to the complaint filed in state Supreme Court on Tuesday, Paul Marchese and Robin Maynard...
Big Frog 104

30 Teens Busted For Trying To Party Inside New York State Forest

The DEC caught 30 teenagers who were hoping to host a wild party inside a New York State forest. On Tuesday, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review which highlights recent statewide actions from DEC Forest Rangers. Working with other state agencies, local emergency response organizations, and volunteer search and rescue groups, DEC Rangers locate and extract lost, injured, or distressed people from across New York State and much more.
94.3 Lite FM

New York State’s Newest Law Starting May 7th

New laws are always something that can be debatable within the community. While some are for the new law and others may be against it, sometimes we can come together and agree to disagree. New York State residents may be shocked to hear about this new law. Some may feel...
