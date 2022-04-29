ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powhatan County, VA

Special prosecutor investigating possible hate crime against Black teen at 2020 party in Powhatan County

By MARK BOWES Richmond Times-Dispatch
 3 days ago

A special prosecutor is investigating a September 2020 incident in which mostly white teenage attendees of a party in Powhatan County wrote racial slurs and a swastika, among other markings, on a 16-year-old Black teen while he was intoxicated and unconscious. They also draped him with a Confederate flag...

