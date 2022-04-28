Boys Varsity Baseball falls to Oviedo 7 – 3

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Wilkes baseball swept rival King’s 7-3 and 4-1 Saturday to record the program’s 1000th victory. Wilkes’ Tony Molitoris threw five scoreless innings as part of a complete game to start the afternoon. Jason Spezzaferra homered and had three RBI. Dominick Bayo doubled and drove in two.
The Aspen High School girls lacrosse team hosted Arapahoe on Saturday, falling 16-10 on the AHS turf. The Warriors (7-5 overall), effectively ranked No. 11 in Class 5A this week by CHSAANow.com, led 8-7 at halftime and managed to stay a step ahead throughout the second half. Aspen, ranked No....
Despite graduating a big chunk of its starting lineup that finished second in the 2021 WPIAL Class 3A boys tennis tournament, Franklin Regional is looking to make another run at the title. The Panthers entered the team tournament, which began May 3 seeded No. 1. Franklin Regional was scheduled to...
The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association announced the slowpitch softball state tournament brackets on Friday.
The games, including the state championships, will be played at the USA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City. The Class 3A-A games will be played on Tuesday and Class 6A-4A on Wednesday
...
Hosting Vail Mountain School in a critical league contest, the Aspen High School boys lacrosse team came up short on Friday night in a 7-4 loss on the cold and windy AHS turf. Ranked No. 7 in Class 4A this week, the win for VMS (10-2 overall) avenged an overtime loss to the Skiers from earlier this season. Now 7-1 in league play, the win nearly locks up the league title for the Gore Rangers with only three games remaining in their regular season.
Friday featured district tournament championship games on the diamond. NEA HS Sports Scoreboard (4/29/22) Buffalo Island Central 8, Rector 4 (2A-3 Baseball Championship) East Poinsett County 2, Rector 1 (2A-3 Softball Championship) Tuckerman 7, Cedar Ridge 5 (2A-2 Softball Championship) Melbourne 13, Salem 3 (2A-2 Baseball Championship) Manila 8, Gosnell...
Several Norwin wrestlers took part in the Ultimate Club Duals freestyle tournaments April 24 in State College. The Knights claimed their first trophy in freestyle competition, taking third place with a 6-2 record. Home sweet home?. The Norwin softball team thought it finally was going to play on its home...
The WPIAL boys tennis doubles title has returned to Shady Side Academy. Bulldogs senior Sam Bitzer and junior David Mnuskin overcame weather more suited for late January than late April to prevail over Franklin Regional’s Prerit Yadav and Dhruv Kulkarni, 6-3, 6-3, at North Allegheny High School. The duo...
For the first time in four years the Bartlesville High boys soccer team is going playoff fishing. The Bruins (9-5) will drop their hook in the water and try to come up with a big one when they travel next Tuesday to Tulsa to take on Union in the Class 6A Sweet 16. Starting time is 8 p.m.
The Gateway Gators have adopted many of the principles of the “Kromka-way.”. Will Kromka, a 6-foot-4 senior outside/middle hitter on the Gateway boys volleyball team, led the Gators to a 4-0 section record at the halfway point of their schedule. “As the season plays out, I expect Will to...
Comments / 0