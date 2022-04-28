Boys Varsity Baseball falls to Oviedo 7 – 3

Hosting Vail Mountain School in a critical league contest, the Aspen High School boys lacrosse team came up short on Friday night in a 7-4 loss on the cold and windy AHS turf. Ranked No. 7 in Class 4A this week, the win for VMS (10-2 overall) avenged an overtime loss to the Skiers from earlier this season. Now 7-1 in league play, the win nearly locks up the league title for the Gore Rangers with only three games remaining in their regular season.

ASPEN, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO