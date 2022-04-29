Inflation gauge surged 6.6% in March, fastest pace since 1982

A key measure of inflation in the US has risen again, hitting its highest level in 40 years as Americans continue to grapple with soaring prices. The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index soared 6.6 percent in the 12 months through March, the biggest increase since 1982 and up from February's revised 6.3 percent rate, the Commerce Department said on Friday.
A key measure of annual inflation that is closely watched by the Federal Reserve is running close to the hottest pace in nearly four decades as the Russian war in Ukraine, widespread supply disruptions, extraordinarily high consumer demand and worker shortages fuel rapidly rising prices. Core prices, which exclude the...
Fox News contributor and The King’s College business and economics professor Brian Brenberg warned the Federal Reserve is about to be in a "huge bind" after its favorite method for measuring inflation just rose 5.2% year-over-year, on "Mornings with Maria" Friday. "Maybe at a core level, things steady out,...
ANOTHER batch of stimulus checks worth up to $1,200 is set to go out to thousands of Americans this month. Under California’s Golden State I (GSS 1) and Golden State Stimulus II (GSS II) programs launched in 2021, eligible residents are getting up to $1,100 and $1,200 respectively. In...
MILLIONS of Americans are set to receive Social Security checks worth up to $1,657 tomorrow. The cash boost will come just 48 hours before Supplemental Security Income payments, worth up to $841, are set to land in around eight million bank accounts on April 29. Seniors with birthdays on the...
China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
The consumer price index rose 8.5% in March, compared to the same month last year. It was the largest jump in nearly four decades. Almost every category of consumer spending was affected. This has caused widespread worry that the cost of living in America may move so high so fast that it will cause a […]
May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
Russia's central bank is cutting interest rates for the second time in a month, this time to 14% from 17%. The bank cited a stabilizing ruble, which has rebounded from its losses since the war in Ukraine began. But policymakers also warned the economy could shrink 8%-10% this year amid...
A growing number of Wall Street banks are forecasting an economic recession in coming years as a result of the Russian war in Ukraine, red-hot inflation and an increasingly hawkish Federal Reserve. Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank and Bank of America are among the firms predicting an economic downturn within the...
Economists on Wall Street are predicting a 2023 recession. These forecasts come despite the U.S. having some positive economic news. In March, America added almost half a million jobs. And U.S. households amassed about $2.5 trillion in excess savings during the pandemic.
A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
A 60-year-old man who has been charged in the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol has been identified as the son of a fames American artist. Vincent Gillespie, who has been in a legal battle against his stepmother to gain control of paintings by his father, Gregory Gillespie, was arrested in February on charges relating to the Capitol riot.
U.S. Treasury yields jumped Friday after another inflation reading showed prices on the rise. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose 6.5 basis points to 2.928% around 4:20 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond added 6.6 basis points to 2.995%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
Comments / 0