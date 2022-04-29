ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OTM Open Thread 4/29: It is Friday

By Mike Carlucci
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy Friday. We made it. With the Ray and Jays out of the way...

Why The Ravens Reportedly Traded Marquise Brown

One of the biggest surprises in last night’s draft was the Baltimore Ravens’ decision to trade away their No. 1 wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown. But, according to Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta, this trade has been brewing for quite some time now. DeCosta told reporters...
Lamar Jackson Now Has A Reason To Leave Ravens

While Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has said he’s staying in Baltimore, the team gave him a reason to leave. On Thursday night, the team traded one of their last receivers from 2021 for a 2022 draft pick. That player was Marquise “Hollywood” Brown. While the Ravens...
Ravens S Kyle Hamilton reacts to being selected by Baltimore in 2022 NFL draft

The Baltimore Ravens made one of the best selections in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft by being able to pick up Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton with the No. 14 overall pick. It was widely thought that Hamilton would go far before Baltimore was on the clock, but Ravens general manager let the board fall to him and still picked up a phenomenal player.
Draft grades for Ravens day one picks and moves

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens used the first night of the NFL draft to add a couple of talented players while letting one go at the same time. They drafted safety Kyle Hamilton from the University of Notre Dame with the 14th pick. Then after trading away wide receiver Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown to the Arizona Cardinals for the 23rd pick, they made another trade with the Buffalo Bills to drop down to No. 25. With that pick, they selected center Tyler Linderbaum out of the University of Iowa.
With heralded draft class, Ravens set up for bounce-back season — and maybe a throwback, too

After three days, two nights and 11 Ravens draft picks, Eric DeCosta entered the auditorium inside the team’s Owings Mills facility late Saturday afternoon, sat next to coach John Harbaugh, offered his thanks and repeated every NFL general manager’s favorite springtime line. “I think we’re a better football team today than we were last week,” he said. That was long the expectation in ...
