OTM Open Thread 4/29: It is Friday

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens used the first night of the NFL draft to add a couple of talented players while letting one go at the same time. They drafted safety Kyle Hamilton from the University of Notre Dame with the 14th pick. Then after trading away wide receiver Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown to the Arizona Cardinals for the 23rd pick, they made another trade with the Buffalo Bills to drop down to No. 25. With that pick, they selected center Tyler Linderbaum out of the University of Iowa.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO