Villiage of Elida to discuss wastewater

April showers certainly brought some May flowers to the rose garden here at The Lima News:. Rose: To everyone running for public office in Tuesday’s election. We often complain there are no choices on the primary ballots, but we have plenty to choose from this year. We salute these people willing to set aside their private plans and step up to public service. Here are the races with more than one candidate on the primary ballot;

LIMA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO