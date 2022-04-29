ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Boris Becker wears tie in Wimbledon colours for bankruptcy sentencing

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JOc6J_0fO18xw000

Three-time Wimbledon champion Boris Becker arrived at court wearing a tie in the tennis tournament’s colours as he faces sentencing for hiding £2.5 million worth of assets and loans to avoid paying his debts.

The former world number one, 54, was declared bankrupt on June 21 2017, owing creditors almost £50 million, over an unpaid loan of more than £3 million on his estate in Mallorca, Spain.

BBC commentator Becker transferred almost 427,000 euros (around £390,000) from his business account to others, including those of his ex-wife Barbara Becker and estranged wife Sharlely “Lilly” Becker.

The father-of-four also failed to declare his share in a £1 million property in his home town of Leimen, Germany, hid an 825,000 euro (almost £700,000) bank loan – worth £1.1 million with interest – and concealed 75,000 shares in a tech firm, valued at £66,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZUqud_0fO18xw000
Boris Becker arrived for the sentencing hearing with his partner Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) (PA Wire)

Becker, who was handed a two-year suspended sentence for tax evasion and attempted tax evasion worth 1.7 million euro (around £1.4 million) in Germany in 2002, was found guilty of four offences under the Insolvency Act between June 21 and October 3 2017 earlier this month.

Each count carries a maximum sentence of seven years’ imprisonment and Judge Deborah Taylor will sentence the six-time Grand Slam champion at Southwark Crown Court on Friday afternoon.

Becker, wearing a striped tie in the Wimbledon colours of purple and green, arrived at court holding the hand of partner Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro, while his eldest son Noah carried a large Puma bag.

The tennis star told jurors his 50 million US dollar (about £38 million) career earnings were swallowed up by an expensive divorce to his first wife Barbara, child maintenance payments and “expensive lifestyle commitments”.

The German national, who has lived in the UK since 2012, said he was “shocked” and “embarrassed” when he was declared bankrupt.

He claimed he had co-operated with trustees tasked with securing his assets, even offering up his wedding ring, and relied on the advisers who managed his life.

However, Becker was found guilty of four charges, including removal of property, two counts of failing to disclose estate and concealing debt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R1z0B_0fO18xw000
Becker’s lawyer said the tennis legend had not spent money on a ‘lavish lifestyle’ (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) (PA Wire)

Prosecutor Rebecca Chalkley said on Friday the jury had found he acted “deliberately and dishonestly”, but added: “Even now, Mr Becker is still seeking to blame others when it was obviously his duty.”

The court heard he received 1.13 million euros (about £950,000) from the sale of a Mercedes car dealership he owned in Germany into a business account used as his “piggy bank” for his personal expenses.

They included £7,600 on children’s school fees, almost £1,000 at Harrods, and payments made to Ralph Lauren, Porsche, Ocado and a Chelsea children’s club.

He also paid 48,000 euros (around £40,000) for an ankle operation at a private clinic and spent 6,000 euros (around £5,000) at a luxury golf resort in China, the court heard.

Becker was acquitted of 20 charges, including nine counts of failing to hand over trophies and medals from his tennis career.

He said he did not know the whereabouts of the memorabilia, including the 1985 Wimbledon title that catapulted him to stardom aged 17.

Becker was also cleared of failing to declare a second German property, as well as his interest in the £2.5 million Chelsea flat occupied by his daughter Anna Ermakova, who was conceived during Becker’s infamous sexual encounter with waitress Angela Ermakova at London restaurant Nobu in 1999.

Jonathan Laidlaw QC, defending, said Becker had not spent money on a “lavish lifestyle” but used funds to pay child maintenance, lawyers, business expenses and rent.

He added: “He was in desperate financial straits and what in essence he has done is exercised his own choice as to which creditors to pay, choosing or preferring to pay monies to dependents rather than allowing the joint trustees to determine how those monies should be applied.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Magistrates’ sentencing powers doubled in bid to tackle courts backlog

Magistrates have had their sentencing powers doubled in a bid to tackle the courts backlog but the move has been criticised as “counter-productive” by lawyers. The lower courts will now be able to hand out jail terms of up to a year for a single offence – twice as long as the previous maximum – the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) announced.
POLITICS
newschain

Heads ask ‘what century are we living in’ over rising food bank use

Headteachers have criticised “Dickensian” levels of poverty in the country at a conference on Friday. Paul Gosling, the new president of the NAHT school leaders’ union, told the annual conference in Telford that when he first became a headteacher, he had only heard of the use of food banks in connection with work with the homeless in London.
CHARITIES
newschain

Russia seeking to ’empty’ Donbas of people – Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of trying to destroy the Donbas and all who live in the region. “The constant brutal bombardments, the constant Russian strikes on infrastructure and residential areas show that Russia wants to empty this territory of all people. Therefore, the defence of our land, the defence of our people, is literally a fight for life,” he said in his nightly video address to the nation.
EUROPE
epicstream.com

Princess Charlene Heartbreak: Prince Albert's Wife Battling With Princess Caroline For Princess Gabriella And Prince Jacques? Royal Allegedly Left Monaco Again

Princess Charlene made headlines in March after she finally returned to the principality and reunited with her family in Monaco. The palace, in a statement, confirmed that the mother of Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques is back in the country and would continue her "convalescence in the Principality with her husband and her children by her side."
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Becker
Person
Ralph Lauren
Daily Mail

Romanian crime boss and his three sons who lured 26 victims to UK with the promise of construction work before forcing them into slave labour are jailed for 22 years

Four members of a Romanian crime family who made a fortune keeping at least 26 slave labourers in a terraced house have been jailed for a total of 22 years. Their victims brought to the UK from Romania and were promised £50 a day to work in the construction industry with free food and accommodation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bankruptcies#Chelsea#Tax Evasion#Southwark Crown Court
The Independent

Snowdon path ‘covered in human faeces’ as hundreds flock to mountain over Easter break

A Snowdon guide was “totally disgusted” after seeing the mountain’s paths covered in human faeces over the busy Easter weekend. With the UK getting the warmest days of the year so far this bank holiday weekend, visitors have been flocking to the scenic Snowdonia national park in Wales to make the most of the sun. But it meant Gemma Davies, a Snowdon guide, has had to help groups of people dodge human stool. Ms Davies led a sunrise hike up Wales’s highest mountain on Saturday morning and was shocked at what she encountered on the descent.She said she even saw...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Porsche
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Germany
Country
China
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Priti Patel accused of ‘hypocrisy’ over plans to place asylum seekers on RAF site in rural village

Priti Patel has been accused of “hypocrisy” over her department’s plan to place asylum seekers in a rural Yorkshire village two years after she claimed they should not be placed in her own constituency because it was not a “major conurbation”.The home secretary announced plans last week to open the UK’s first bespoke asylum reception centre, set to house upwards of 500 people while their claims are considered, at a former RAF site in Linton-on-Ouse, which has a population of 1,200 and is 10 miles from the nearest town.But charities and the village’s Tory MP have said the move is...
POLITICS
BBC

Helen Anderson: Boyfriend jailed for mother-of-four's murder

A man has been jailed for life for the murder of a mother-of-four whose body was found in undergrowth by a roadside. The body of Helen Anderson, 41, from Finsbury Park in north London, was found beside a slip-road of the A3 near Guildford, Surrey, on 23 August. Dane Messam,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Hambleton Council plans legal fight against asylum centre

A council is preparing legal action against a proposed asylum centre after an MP said the Home Office intends to "press ahead" despite local opposition. Government plans to house 1,500 people at RAF Linton-on-Ouse, in North Yorkshire, have been criticised over a lack of consultation. Dr Justin Ives, from Hambleton...
IMMIGRATION
BBC

Mother jailed for death of baby daughter in 'chaotic' home

A mother whose baby daughter died in a "chaotic and dirty" home in north-west London has been jailed for five-and-a-half years. Fartun Jamal, 25, was found guilty in March of causing 11-month-old Nafahat's death, and of two counts of cruelty also relating to Nafahat. The baby died in 2019 from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Homes for Ukraine: Almost 600 refugee visas granted for NI

Almost 600 visas have been granted to Ukrainian refugees hoping to come to Northern Ireland. About 400 are thought to have already made the journey from their war-torn country to their new home here. Most refugees flew into Dublin and then travelled across the border to Northern Ireland. The visas...
IMMIGRATION
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
132K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy