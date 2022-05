As the calendar nears May -- not quite halfway through the 2022 high school baseball calendar in New Jersey, but halfway through the overall schedule for a lot of teams in the state -- Howell senior Thomas Strauch is tied for the Shore Conference home run lead with five longballs. As often happens with home run hitters, those five homers have come as part of a week-plus power surge by the Rebels shortstop.

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO