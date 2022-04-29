ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POSaBIT Reports Net Loss Of $10.6M, Revenue Of $21.3M Grew 172% In 2021

By Vuk Zdinjak
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

POSaBIT Systems Corporation POSAF PBIT, released its financial results for the three and 12-months ended December 31, 2021. Net loss was $(10.6) million, inclusive of a $(9.7) million, non-cash change in fair value of derivative liabilities, compared with a net loss of $(1.3) million, inclusive of a $(78,000) non-cash change in...

