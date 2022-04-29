ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

60 mph wind gusts prompt high fire concern Friday

By Erica Meyer
 2 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Breezes will pick up early Friday, and high winds are expected through the afternoon in central and northern New Mexico. A high wind warning will be in effect all day for the east slopes of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, northeast highlands and central highlands. Westerly winds at 30-40 mph and gusts up to 60 mph are expected. The rest of northern New Mexico will be under wind advisories for winds expected from the west/northwest at 25-35 and wind gusts up to 50 mph, especially around the mountains. Southern New Mexico will not be as windy, with winds only up to around 25-35 mph. Red flag warnings will be in effect across the state for high fire danger all day. If you live near any fires, be prepared with an evacuation plan. There is a high risk of new wildfires igniting and spreading today.

Temperatures will cool in northwest NM as a cold front starts moving in, and the front will bring a cool down to the southeast by Saturday. Winds will be calmer on Saturday, thanks to a high pressure ridge. However, Sunday will be breezy again as the next upper level disturbance approaches the Rockies, and with breezier west winds, temperatures will climb by around ten degrees.

