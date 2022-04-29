ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Hutchinson YMCA to become part of Greater Wichita YMCA

By Ryan Newton
KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AuaVL_0fO176DN00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The YMCA of Hutchinson & Reno County and the Greater Wichita YMCA Boards of Directors approved a plan to bring the associations together to foster greater investment in Hutchinson to strengthen kids, residents’ physical and emotional health and the community’s overall well-being.

A management agreement in place since last November allowed both groups to identify efficiencies and explore how to meet community needs and further grow the Y’s mission in Hutchinson. The decision to bring YMCA of Hutchinson & Reno County into the Greater Wichita YMCA family came after extensive conversations with local members and community partners.

Sedgwick County Tag Office introduces a new procedure

“It was extremely important for us to do our due diligence and speak with individuals and businesses that are passionate about furthering the YMCA of Hutchinson & Reno County’s 146-year legacy and increasing impact,” said Will Lewis, Chair of the YMCA of Hutchinson & Reno County Board of Directors. “The response was positive for our two associations to work side-by-side for the greater good of our communities so that we can efficiently serve even more in the Hutchinson area with expanded mission-focused programming and membership options.”

The Y’s mission is to put Christian principles into practice through programs that promote healthy lifestyles, strong families, and positive youth development to build healthy spirit, mind and body for all, regardless of ability to pay. The shared footprint being created is grounded by the proud histories of both organizations as well as by a longstanding collaborative relationship.

Stay weather aware, more severe chances

“When we talk about community at the Y, it’s about much more than facilities and exercise or sports schedules. It’s about giving every child, teen, adult and older adult a welcoming and enriching space where they can heal, calm and restore their mind, body and spirit and connect with the good in themselves and others,” said Randy Carlgren, Chair of Greater Wichita YMCA Board of Directors. “The need for YMCA services in the areas surrounding Hutchinson and Wichita has never been greater. The joining of our associations will increase our power to meet our common goals to nurture the potential of kids, promote healthy living and foster a sense of social responsibility.”

A transition period will take place over the next several months. The Greater Wichita YMCA currently operates 10 branches in Wichita, Andover, Newton and El Dorado. The YMCA of Hutchinson & Reno County is located at 716 E. 13th Avenue.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

What are these loud booms in central Wichita?

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Residents in and around Midtown, located in central Wichita, have been asking, “What are these loud booms?” The Old Cowtown Museum, located at 1865 Museum Blvd, is having its annual Civil War event. We will have Union and Confederate soldiers doing firing demonstrations, two skirmishes, and cannon demonstrations. There will be […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Andover man grateful family is safe after tornado

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — An Andover man is grateful that his family is safe after a tornado touched down in the city last night and “affected about 1,000 structures.” James Gardner, who lives in Andover, recalls rain and hail falling around 8:30 p.m. Friday night before things got quiet. He recalls his son, Zach Gardner, […]
ANDOVER, KS
KSN News

Body found in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A body was found in west Wichita early Sunday morning. The body was found in the 7900 block of W Cottontail, near the intersection of W Central Ave and N Tyler Rd, just after 2:10 a.m. According to Wichita Police Department Sergeant Mike Nagy, a witness that was heading into work […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Wichita, KS
Government
City
Newton, KS
City
Wichita, KS
City
El Dorado, KS
County
Reno County, KS
Hutchinson, KS
Government
City
Andover, KS
City
Hutchinson, KS
Reno County, KS
Government
KSN News

Human remains found in north Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is investigating after someone found human remains in the 4000 block of East 45th Street North late Saturday. Police and the coroner were in the 4300 block of 45th Street North Sunday. That is just north of Stucky Middle School, between Hillside and Oliver. Police say a […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Man dies after being bitten by a dog in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 38-year-old man from Matfield Green died after being bitten by a dog in south Wichita Wednesday. The Wichita Police Department said Cyrus Talkington was visiting with a friend outside in the 400 block of east 37th Street South Wednesday evening. Police say their dogs were with them. At some point, […]
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greater Wichita Ymca#Ksnw#Christian
KAKE TV

Tuesday marks 31 years since devastating F-5 'Andover Tornado'

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Today marks 31 years since of one of Kansas' most devastating tornadoes. Known as the Andover Tornado, the F-5 caused damage across Harper, Sedgwick and Butler Counties on April 26, 1991. That twister claimed 17 lives -- most of them taken from the Golden Spur mobile home park.
ANDOVER, KS
KSNT News

Visitation held for Topeka woman shot and killed on I-70

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Friends and family of a Topeka woman who died after being shot while driving a car on a Kansas highway came together on Monday night to honor and remember her life. Samantha Baum, 27, of Topeka, was shot on Sunday, April 10 while driving west on I-70 in Dickinson County. Baum was […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Body found in south Wichita near railroad track

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A body was found in south Wichita on Tuesday night. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), officers responded shortly before 11:30 p.m. to the call of a possible dead person in the area of S Broadway and E 47th St S. Upon arrival, officers checked the area and located a […]
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KSN News

Man identified in deadly downtown Wichita shooting Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man has died from a shooting that happened early Sunday near downtown Wichita. According to the Wichita Police Department, officers got a call just after 1:20 a.m. for the report of a shooting in the 1300 block of N Hydraulic. “It did happen outside on the street, just south of […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Fire destroys home of Wichita firefighter’s parents

VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) — A fire destroyed a house northwest of Valley Center early Wednesday morning. Crews got the call of a house fire on Chinook near 101st Street North just before 5 a.m. When crews got to the house, they found it going up in flames. Wichita, Valley Center, and Sedgwick County firefighters […]
VALLEY CENTER, KS
KSN News

Aftermath in Leoti, Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Saturday’s storm caused a lot of damage for some residents in Leoti, Kansas. KSN News talked with a farm bureau agent who says the storm kept her busy. Berta Binns says as of yesterday morning, she had more than 12 clients filling reports of damage. Residents were sending in pictures of golf […]
LEOTI, KS
KSN News

Investigators think missing Kansas man was murdered

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The family of a Kansas man is desperate to know what happened to him. Detreck Foster of Independence was last seen two years ago this week. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Independence Police Department are using the anniversary of his disappearance to remind people they need help to […]
WICHITA, KS
Mighty 990

Multiple Tornadoes Sucker Punch Wichita, Kansas

DEVELOPING STORY: Tornadoes have devastated parts of Wichita tonight. There is heavy damage reported across the area. There is no word on injuries or fatalities. SMG staff will continue updating this news thread. Videos and photos are posted below. Click here to download the FREE KWAM APP for conservative news 24-7.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy