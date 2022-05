For all Manchester City’s attacking verve it is unlikely they will be able to repeat the emphatic nature of Liverpool’s victory over Leeds in March. Leeds are a far more organised side under Jesse Marsch than the one brushed aside 6-0 at Anfield in the penultimate game of Marcelo Bielsa’s reign. The fact Leeds are also still in a relegation battle – despite taking 11 points from their past five games – will also make the task tougher for Pep Guardiola’s side who could have one eye on Wednesday’s Champions League second leg at Real Madrid. City thumped Leeds 7-0 at the Etihad in December but Guardiola would bite your hand off for a scrappy 1-0 win at Elland Road. Stephen Hollis.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO