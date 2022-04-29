ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Marijuana REIT Innovative Industrial Properties Amends The Lease With PharmaCann For The New York Property

By Vuk Zdinjak
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc., IIPR real estate company focused on the regulated U.S. cannabis industry, entered into an amendment of the lease with PharmaCann Inc. in Hamptonburgh, New York, making available $45.0 million in funding for the development of a new 98,000-square-foot industrial building for cultivation and significant enhancements in production...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Molecule Holdings Inc. Announces Sales Amendment to Health Canada Licence

Ottawa, ON – TheNewswire - April 26, 2022 – Molecule Holdings Inc. MLCL EVRRF ("Molecule" or the "Company"), a Canadian craft-focused cannabis beverage production company, is pleased to announce that they have received the amendment to their Health Canada processing license, authorizing the activity of sale of cannabis extracts, beverages, edibles, and topical products. Commonly referred to as "a sales amendment", this application was submitted on August 29, 2021. After rigorous review with Health Canada, we are thrilled to have successfully completed this process.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

BitNile Holdings Issues April Bitcoin Production and Mining Operation Report

BitNile Holdings, Inc. NILE, a diversified holding company ("BitNile" or the "Company"), today published an unaudited update on Bitcoin production and miner installation. The number of miners and production capacity metrics mentioned in this press release represent the S19j Pro Antminers at the Michigan data center. BitNile's Bitcoin mining production is currently operating at an estimated annualized run rate of 474 Bitcoin based on current market conditions, including a mining difficulty of 29.79 trillion.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
New York State
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reit#Amends#Marijuana Dispensaries#The New York Property#Iipr#Pharmacann Inc
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
Motley Fool

3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks Ideal for Retirees

Patterson, Village Super Market, and Campbell Soup have all been outperformers this year. These businesses are all profitable and provide investors with excellent stability. All of them also pay more than 3% annually in dividends. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
STOCKS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES DECLARES FIRST QUARTER 2022 PREFERRED DIVIDENDS

AUSTIN, Texas, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE: INN) (the "Company"), announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized, and the Company has declared, a cash dividend of $0.390625 per share of the Company's 6.25% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock for the dividend period ending on May 31, 2022, and a cash dividend of $0.3671875 per share of the Company's 5.875% Series F Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock for the dividend period ending on May 31, 2022.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

4 Fast Plumber Arlington Is the Go-To Sewer Line Service Company

4 Fast Plumber Arlington is a top-rated plumbing company offering residential and commercial services. In a recent post, the agency shared what makes it the go-to sewer line service company. Arlington, VA – April 30, 2022 – 4 Fast Plumber Arlington, in a website update, has outlined what makes it...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Benzinga

Lucid Class Action: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Lucid Group, Inc. Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit with a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 31, 2022 - LCID

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2022) - Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Lucid Group, Inc. ("Lucid" or the "Company") LCID of a class action securities lawsuit. The lawsuit on behalf of Lucid investors has been commenced in the the United States District Court for the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Benzinga

Tucson Moving Service Outlines the Qualities of Excellent Moving Companies

Tucson, AZ – April 30, 2022 – In a website post, Tucson Moving Service has shared the qualities of good Tucson moving companies. The best Tucson movers are well trained and have a lot of experience. It does not matter how many trucks the clients need. The professional movers will ensure that the belongings are packed safely and relocated as scheduled.
TUCSON, AZ
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
39K+
Followers
128K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy