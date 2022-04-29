Marijuana REIT Innovative Industrial Properties Amends The Lease With PharmaCann For The New York Property

Ottawa, ON – TheNewswire - April 26, 2022 – Molecule Holdings Inc. MLCL EVRRF ("Molecule" or the "Company"), a Canadian craft-focused cannabis beverage production company, is pleased to announce that they have received the amendment to their Health Canada processing license, authorizing the activity of sale of cannabis extracts, beverages, edibles, and topical products. Commonly referred to as "a sales amendment", this application was submitted on August 29, 2021. After rigorous review with Health Canada, we are thrilled to have successfully completed this process.

