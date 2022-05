I’m a blessed father of two beautiful daughters. Both of whom are in the throes of their teenage years. They have a lot going on, so quality time with them is precious. Hanging with dad isn’t usually their top prospect for fun. Looking back, I was the same way at their age. That’s why it meant so much when my younger daughter, Annabel, asked if we could go turkey hunting during Missouri’s Youth Season. ...

HOBBIES ・ 24 MINUTES AGO