April 29 (Reuters) - Annual inflation will peak in Russia at the end of 2022, Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday.

Deputy Governor Alexei Zabotkin, speaking alongside Nabiullina at a news conference after the central bank cut its key rate to 14%, said monthly inflation will decline significantly in April after reaching the maximum level in March. (Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)