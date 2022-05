Clay Electric donates $10,000 to the CF Patriot Fund The College of Central Florida Foundation received a $10,000 donation from the Clay Electric Foundation on April 7, according to a press release from CF. The funds were raised through Clay Electric’s Operation Round Up campaign and will support the CF Foundation’s Patriot Fund, which provides financial assistance to help keep CF students in school and on track when emergencies arise, the release said. ...

MARION COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO