Click here to read the full article. Today’s guest columnist is Ed O’Bannon. I wish Mark Emmert well on his retirement, but his term as head of the NCAA will leave a lot to be desired. I’m very familiar with Emmert and the worldview he represented. I brought a federal case for name, image and likeness rights for college athletes, including those who had been featured in video games without their consent, let alone pay. I remember during our trial in Oakland in 2014 how much Emmert struggled on the witness stand. I honestly felt bad for him. Emmert argued that college athletes shouldn’t...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 30 MINUTES AGO