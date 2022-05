The Monmouth County Park System is honoring Earth Day with nature walks, pond studies and more at select parks throughout the county on April 23. • Nature Walks at Clayton Park, Upper Freehold Township. Meet in the Emley’s Hill Road parking area; 10 a.m. and noon. A park system naturalist will lead the walk and highlight the many sights, sounds and smells of the spring season. Wear appropriate footwear as trails may be muddy. Walks last about an hour.

