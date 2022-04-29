ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christian County, KY

Here’s what Christian County voters need to know about casting a ballot in the May primary

By Jennifer P. Brown
Hoptown Chronicle
Hoptown Chronicle
 3 days ago
The days of having to vote in one specific polling place on one specific day are likely gone for good in Christian County — and residents can thank the pandemic for ushering in at least a few more choices about when and where to cast their ballots.

When state and local election officials had to implement major changes to ensure social distancing in 2020, it became clear there were different ways of running elections that would also make sense after the threat of COVID-19 had passed.

For example, having dozens of polling places was not necessarily more convenient for voters when each person was limited to voting in their specific precinct. If someone lives in Crofton but works in Oak Grove, voting at the precinct closest to home would not be the best option for most people.

“I think it is much better to have eight major locations,” said Christian County Mike Kem, whose office oversees elections.

Kem said the clerk’s office chose one polling place in each of the county’s eight magisterial districts to ensure the sites were spread across the county.

Voter may cast their ballot at any of those sites between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, May 17.

The locations are:

  • James E. Bruce Convention Center, 303 Conference Center Drive
  • Christian County Courthouse, 511 S. Main St.
  • Christian County Senior Citizens Center, 1402 W. Seventh St.
  • Valor Hall, 105 Walter Garrett Lane, Oak Grove
  • Sinking Fork Baptist Church, 5800 Princeton Road
  • Pembroke Baptist Church, 144 S. Main St., Pembroke
  • Crofton City Hall, 101 E. Mill St., Crofton
  • South Christian Elementary School, 12340 Herndon-Oak Grove Road, Herndon

Changes to state law adopted by the General Assembly after the 2020 election also give voters more leeway about voting early. Previously, voters needed an approved reason — such as a medical procedure scheduled on Election Day — to vote early.

Now everyone will be eligible to vote between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 12, Friday, May 13, or Saturday, May 14, at the Christian County Senior Center and the James E. Bruce Convention Center.

Voters who have qualifying reasons may vote absentee by mail or absentee in-house.

Mail ballots must be requested online by Wednesday, May 3, and must be returned by Tuesday, May 17.

In-house absentee voting will be conducted at the courthouse from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 4, 5, 6, 9, 10 and 11.

Voters must have registered in Kentucky by April 18 to be eligible to cast a ballot in primary.

Kentuckians can check the status of their voter registration here.

Comments / 0

Hoptown Chronicle

Hoptown Chronicle

Hopkinsville, KY
ABOUT

This is an independent, nonprofit news outlet that explores what’s working, what’s not and what’s next in Hopkinsville’s downtown district, where there are new signs of life and purpose following decades of decline from its heyday as the town’s business and cultural center.

 https://hoptownchronicle.org/

