Hopkinsville, KY

Chamber honors small businesses with Compass Awards

By Jennifer P. Brown
 3 days ago

The Christian County Chamber of Commerce presented its 2022 Compass Awards honoring the small business community during a dinner banquet Thursday night at The Silo.

Chamber President and CEO Taylor Hayes said approximately 220 people attended the ceremony.

The chamber presented the following awards:

  • The News Edge (WKDZ) — Agriculture/Agribusiness
  • Hopkinsville Kiwanis Club — Century Award
  • Hopkinsville Rotary Club — Friend of the Community
  • Pennyroyal Hospice — Healthcare
  • The Local restaurant — Horizon Award
  • Southern States — Industrial
  • Pennyroyal Arts Council — Nonprofit
  • Calvert Electric — Residential
  • J. Schrecker Jewelry — Retail
  • Kona Ice — Spirit of Entrepreneurship
  • All Clean — Specialized Service
  • Jennie Stuart Health — Quality Service
  • Hampton Meats (Ernie Hampton) — Sunset Award

The Hopkinsville Water Environment Authority was the lead sponsor for the event.

Clemens exhibit aims to better represent diverse rural queer community

An exhibit uplifting stories of rural queer experiences is currently on display at the Clemens Fine Arts Gallery at West Kentucky Community & Technical College. The multimedia exhibit – entitled "The Country Queers Art Exhibit," after the collective that assembled it – displays 70 framed photos of community members across the country. The exhibit features audio excerpts from interviews with LGBTQ+ community members. It will remain on display through April 29.
VISUAL ART
Shaping the future of our community

Earlier this year, we announced that we'd be adopting a new approach to election coverage — an approach that shifts the focus from horse race politics and puts people at the center of campaign coverage. So, we asked you to tell us what questions you wanted candidates to...
Rotary Auction starts Monday night at Memorial Building

The Hopkinsville Rotary Club will have its 72nd annual auction April 18 to 23 at the Memorial Building, 1202 S. Virginia St. Every year the auction features hundreds of goods and services, including country hams, sports memorabilia, furniture, appliances, gift certificates, special events and the occasional live animal. The money raised at the auction funds the Rotary Scholars program at Hopkinsville Community College, in addition to college loans and charities that the club supports.
Library has bookmark contest

The Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library is accepting entries until May 2 for its Summer Reading Bookmark Contest. Information about how to design a bookmark and where to submit an entry is available on this form. The library will award a $25 gift card to first place in three age categories...
WKMS station manager appointed chair-elect of Kentucky Broadcasters Association board￼

WKMS Station Manager Chad Lampe has been appointed chair-elect of the Kentucky Broadcasters Association Board of Directors. The Kentucky Broadcasters Association (KBA) unites public and commercial radio and television stations across the Commonwealth of Kentucky. The KBA represents and furthers the interest of broadcasters, communicates relevant information to broadcasters through...
