Chamber honors small businesses with Compass Awards
The Christian County Chamber of Commerce presented its 2022 Compass Awards honoring the small business community during a dinner banquet Thursday night at The Silo.
Chamber President and CEO Taylor Hayes said approximately 220 people attended the ceremony.
The chamber presented the following awards:
- The News Edge (WKDZ) — Agriculture/Agribusiness
- Hopkinsville Kiwanis Club — Century Award
- Hopkinsville Rotary Club — Friend of the Community
- Pennyroyal Hospice — Healthcare
- The Local restaurant — Horizon Award
- Southern States — Industrial
- Pennyroyal Arts Council — Nonprofit
- Calvert Electric — Residential
- J. Schrecker Jewelry — Retail
- Kona Ice — Spirit of Entrepreneurship
- All Clean — Specialized Service
- Jennie Stuart Health — Quality Service
- Hampton Meats (Ernie Hampton) — Sunset Award
The Hopkinsville Water Environment Authority was the lead sponsor for the event.
