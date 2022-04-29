Chamber honors small businesses with Compass Awards

The Christian County Chamber of Commerce presented its 2022 Compass Awards honoring the small business community during a dinner banquet Thursday night at The Silo.

Chamber President and CEO Taylor Hayes said approximately 220 people attended the ceremony.

The chamber presented the following awards:

The News Edge (WKDZ) — Agriculture/Agribusiness

Hopkinsville Kiwanis Club — Century Award

Hopkinsville Rotary Club — Friend of the Community

Pennyroyal Hospice — Healthcare

The Local restaurant — Horizon Award

Southern States — Industrial

Pennyroyal Arts Council — Nonprofit

Calvert Electric — Residential

J. Schrecker Jewelry — Retail

Kona Ice — Spirit of Entrepreneurship

All Clean — Specialized Service

Jennie Stuart Health — Quality Service

Hampton Meats (Ernie Hampton) — Sunset Award

The Hopkinsville Water Environment Authority was the lead sponsor for the event.