Adair County, OK

Four killed, including 2 children, in Adair County wreck

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
 3 days ago

ADAIR COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a tragic accident that claimed the lives of four people, including two children in Adair County.

Shortly before 6 p.m. on April 28, emergency crews were called to an accident on U.S. 59 at Bakery Feed Mill Road in Watts, Oklahoma.

When troopers arrived on the scene, they found a 2014 Ford 3500 Van and a 1991 Dodge Ram involved in a wreck.

Officials say the van was carrying 10 passengers, including nine children from Westville, Oklahoma.

The 34-year-old driver of the van, a 13-year-old female passenger, and a 11-year-old female passenger were all pronounced dead at the scene.

Five of the other children were admitted to a nearby hospital for various injuries.

The driver of the Dodge Ram, who was identified as 61-year-old Larry Valentine, was also pronounced dead at the scene.

So far, the cause of the crash and what happened remains under investigation.

