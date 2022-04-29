Best TV Shows of April, 2022

They say that April showers bring May flowers, but April also brings great TV shows! And this month was a wealth of incredible programming — some of which was brand new, some of which wrapped up for the season, and some that came back after a very, very long hiatus.

Those shows range from a mind-bending workplace drama, to the tense final episodes of a beloved series, to an astoundingly sweet teen romance and beyond.

How did we arrive at this list? Great question, Steve. Can I call you Steve? No? Okay, here goes, anyway. The staff of Decider all sent in their picks for the top five shows that aired at least one episode in the month of April. Those picks were all ranked, weighted, culled together, simmered with onions and a San Marzano tomato sauce and then served over a bird’s nest of tagliatelle. But seriously, folks, then we came up with the list you see below.

For April? Read on.