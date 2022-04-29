ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Best TV Shows of April, 2022

By Alex Zalben
Decider.com
Decider.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M4oCO_0fO13CZK00

They say that April showers bring May flowers, but April also brings great TV shows! And this month was a wealth of incredible programming — some of which was brand new, some of which wrapped up for the season, and some that came back after a very, very long hiatus.

Those shows range from a mind-bending workplace drama, to the tense final episodes of a beloved series, to an astoundingly sweet teen romance and beyond.

How did we arrive at this list? Great question, Steve. Can I call you Steve? No? Okay, here goes, anyway. The staff of Decider all sent in their picks for the top five shows that aired at least one episode in the month of April. Those picks were all ranked, weighted, culled together, simmered with onions and a San Marzano tomato sauce and then served over a bird’s nest of tagliatelle. But seriously, folks, then we came up with the list you see below.

Looking for our best shows of January , February and March ? We got those. For April? Read on.

11: 'RuPaul's Drag Race' https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UU8IF_0fO13CZK00 RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 was the season that wouldn’t end. Weeks went by without an elimination, robbing the season of a sense of urgency and leaving us at the season finale with zero preparation. Weird pacing aside, the last stretch of episodes were as good as any in recent memory. Bosco’s killer roast, Lady Camden’s star turn in the “Catwalk” video, all of the Daya/Jasmine duh-rama of the reunion — what’s not to love? The finale was worth the wait, too, if only for the introduction of Willow Pill’s new hit “I Hate People.” Season 14 was the season that wouldn’t end, but we definitely miss it and those queens now that it’s over. —
Brett White 10: 'The Great Pottery Throw Down' https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iySZx_0fO13CZK00 The Great Pottery Throw Down Season 5 is one of the most incandescently beautiful seasons of reality TV ever made. Yes! It’s that good. Between the show’s supportive (and sobbing) judges, sweetly encouraging hosts, and cast of quirky oddballs, The Great Pottery Throw Down might be the kindest show on TV. This season features such joys as naughty gnomes with their bums out, a urinal challenge, and a contestant who built a legit TARDIS in his day job as a BBC prop master. The thing that elevates The Great Pottery Throw Down, though, is its commitment to vulnerability. Potters sculpt their tragedies into their most beautiful works and find their failures chucked into a bin with a laugh. The Great Pottery Throw Down is more than a cozy show; it’s a cathartic one. —
Meghan O’Keefe 9: 'Atlanta' https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WmZWL_0fO13CZK00 It feels weird to call Atlanta a TV show. In so many ways, it feels like an art project that transcends the term. That’s especially true of Season 3, an installment that slightly pulls away from its Black protagonists to explore racism through a predominantly white lens. You can only watch European people swear they’re not racist so many times before you start to question how deep this particular poison runs. Atlanta is a lot of hypocritical things at once: subtle, overt, horrifying, funny, sad, uplifting. But above all else, Atlanta stands as an endlessly smart and fascinating dissection of our modern world. —
Kayla Cobb 8: 'Barry' https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=341Vv5_0fO13CZK00 The third season of Barry was certainly worth the wait. The first episode of the new season was a perfect reminder of the show’s unworldly ability to combine sophisticated dark comedy with gut-wrenching pathos, resulting in a tour de force of entertainment. Season 3 is a darker, funnier jaunt inside the warped mind of Barry Berkman, delivering a constant array of jaw-dropping moments while exploring the corrosive effects of grief, guilt, and delusion. A stellar combination of exceptional performances and deft storytelling combine to make the new season of
Barry the textbook definition of appointment television. — Josh Sorokach 7: 'Abbott Elementary' https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OrCA0_0fO13CZK00 Abbott Elementary has been charming viewers since its mid-season debut, and this month, it stuck its first season landing. The show ended on a high note, with a series of episodes that not only deepened the characters’ relationships with each other, but delivered bigger, bolder laughs. Star and creator Quinta Brunson has resurrected the network sitcom by delivering a crowd pleaser full of sharp one-liners, but more importantly, an ensemble cast of characters the audience can’t help but fall in love with. We can’t wait for Season 2. —
Meghan O’Keefe 6: 'Minx' https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hVC18_0fO13CZK00 HBO Max’s Minx is a breezy good time. Created by Ellen Rapoport, the charming comedy follows a feminist journalist (Ophelia Lovibond) who teams with a low-rent publisher (Jake Johnson) to create the first erotic magazine for women in 1970s Los Angeles. As always, Johnson is an engaging presence, but the show succeeds thanks to its mesmerizing, perfectly cast ensemble. Jessica Lowe, Oscar Montoya, and Lennon Parham deserve their own spinoff, and Idara Victor’s Tina has simmering chemistry with Johnson’s Doug Renetti. Don’t sleep on this superb, wildly entertaining series. — Josh Sorokach 5: 'WeCrashed' https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aD5yI_0fO13CZK00 After initially portraying Adam and Rebekah Neumann as infallible, high-status con artists clueless enough to buy into their own con, the back half of WeCrashed delivered the schadenfreude. The Apple TV+ limited series dove into Rebekah’s ludicrously out-of-touch school, with Anne Hathaway devouring every teary-eyed, self-absorbed monologue about heightening the world’s consciousness or whatever. Thanks to fascinating lead performances and a stellar supporting cast (America Ferrera, Anthony Edwards, and O-T Fagbenle gave the best “what the actual F” reactions of the year), WeCrashed went out on top as the Neumanns hit rock bottom. — Brett White 4: 'Killing It' https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UPv3c_0fO13CZK00 Those beautiful comic geniuses Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici ( Brooklyn Nine-Nine ) have done it again with Peacock’s wild and wacky Killing It . Craig Robinson stars as Craig, a struggling entrepreneur, who teams up with the kooky and sweet Jillian (Australian comedy import Claudia O’Doherty) to compete in the Florida Python Challenge for the chance to win $20,000. Featuring strong supporting turns from Rell Battle, Scott MacArthur, Tim Heidecker and John Early, Killing It is an eccentric, edgy comedy with a surprising amount of heart. — Karen Kemmerle 3: 'Heartstopper' https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WLKEF_0fO13CZK00 You’ll fall in love with Netflix’s Heartstopper pretty much from the first scene. Set in an English boys school, the show follows young Charlie Spring (Joe Locke), an out, gay student who thinks real love will never find him. That is until he’s sat at the same table as Nick Nelson (Kit Connor), a rugby player a year older who is also, seemingly, straight. From there, Heartstopper explodes into a visual feast of young adult love that feels true, lived in and expressively emotional. The show doesn’t shy away from serious topics, but thanks to creator Alice Oseman’s gentle approach, watching these eight perfect episodes will feel like a warm blanket instead of a cold shower. Do yourself a favor, go watch Heartstopper right now. And then again. And again. And again… — Alex Zalben 2: 'Better Call Saul' https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d2GWp_0fO13CZK00 Of course Better Call Saul is on this list. It’s one of the greatest shows ever brought to TV, let alone one of the best shows of 2022. But it’s the calculated pacing of Season 6 that makes this final season feel so remarkable. In so many little ways, Season 6 feels like just another installment of Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould’s masterful show. It’s a tonal choice that infuses every scene with dread for what’s to come. Though we may now know the fate of Michael Mando’s Nacho, the same can’t be said about Rhea Seehorn’s Kim Wexler or Tony Dalton’s Lalo. It’s this pervasive uncertainty in this endlessly brutal world that’s haunting. — Kayla Cobb 1: 'Severance' https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mhAuJ_0fO13CZK00 The Severance Season 1 finale is one of the best TV finales of the year. All season, Dan Erickson’s dystopian sci-fi thriller about a group of corporate employees that keep their work and home-life memories separate, has been oh-so-subtly building, and the final episode delivered the pay-off audiences were craving. The brilliance of this addicting series lies in how grounded it keeps itself—the horrors of neverending corporate B.S. are already scary enough. But the finale finally let things get a little crazy. It’s a game-changer, not a cliffhanger, and it will leave you begging for more. Thankfully, Season 2 is on the way. — Anna Menta

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Divisive Sandra Bullock Movie Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

Sandra Bullock is no stranger to Netflix's streaming charts, but her latest title to hit the Top 10 is more than just a little surprising. The 2009 film The Blind Side has soared to the top of the streaming charts in the days since it made its way to Netflix, despite the controversy that still surrounds it more than a decade out of its theatrical run.
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Decider.com

What Time Will ‘Ozark’ Season 4 Part 2 Premiere on Netflix?

When Ozark first premiered in the summer of 2017, it was called a Breaking Bad knockoff and was criticized for feeling generic. Four seasons and and six years later, that’s a description that can never be applied to one of Netflix’s most thrilling dramas. Ozark‘s familial money laundering saga has morphed into one of the most consistently shocking and darkly funny shows on television. Sadly, this month it’s all coming to an end. Wondering how you can watch the final seven episodes of Ozark? We have you covered. When Will Ozark Season 4, Part 2 Be on Netflix? April is coming to an...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quinta Brunson
Person
Dan Goor
Person
Ophelia Lovibond
Person
Jake Johnson
Person
Rupaul
Person
Rebekah Neumann
Person
Rhea Seehorn
Person
Lennon Parham
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Fans Might Want to Check out Netflix's No. 4 Show Right Now

Yellowstone fans who are missing the show between seasons might want to check out Netflix's number four show night now. If you're needing a dose of life on the range-style drama, Heartland is the show to queue up. The show has 15 seasons and they are all streaming on Netflix right now, only trailing behind Bridgerton and Better Call Saul — as well as popular kids series Cocomelon — in popularity.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Downton Abbey star reveals SURPRISE pregnancy: see baby bump photos

There was a surprise in store for Downton Abbey fans on Monday night. Actress Tuppence Middleton hit the red carpet for the movie's premiere at Leicester Square – and revealed a baby bump in the process!. WATCH: Downton Abbey's releases second trailer and hints at trouble ahead for couple.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv
Popculture

Netflix Is Axing All 6 Seasons of a Beloved Historical Drama in May

Netflix is axing all six seasons of a beloved historical drama in May, leaving fans just enough time for a full rewatch. It's been revealed that Downton Abby will be dropped from Netflix on May 31. Coincidentally, this coincides with the release of the franchise's new movie, Downton Abbey: A New Era, which opens in theaters on May 20.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

If you have a Roku, you’re getting 16 new channels for free in April

Roku is more than just a platform for popular streaming services like Netflix or Spotify. The company also launched a live TV service of its own called The Roku Channel. Unlike YouTube TV or Sling, The Roku Channel is free. And in addition to on-demand movies and shows, The Roku Channel also has tons of linear channels, and more are coming in April.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Chicago Fire’: Charlie Barnett Says Being Written Out Of NBC Series Was “Blessing In Disguise”

Click here to read the full article. Charlie Barnett reflected on being written out of NBC’s Chicago Fire at the end of Season 3, saying while he was “really sad at the time” it turned out to be a “blessing in disguise. “[The show] was a behemoth that I never really saw coming. I was thankful to be a part of it,” Barnett, who portrayed Peter Mills, told Digital Spy. “I really was sad to be let go. It broke me for quite a long time.” He continued, “Yeah. It was a blessing in disguise, and they all told me that. You...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Netflix
TechRadar

These five great movies are leaving Netflix at the end of April, don’t sleep on them

Netflix’s relentless drive to become a streaming service reliant on no other broadcast partners is continuing apace. In 2022, the streaming giant will be debuting a brand new movie every week (opens in new tab). Already available to watch are The Adam Project (opens in new tab), he Ryan Reynolds-led family adventure; Against The Ice, a bleak frosty thriller; and Windfall, (opens in new tab) a twisty home-invasion drama.
MOVIES
Popculture

Scott Bakula's Next Big TV Gig After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Revealed

Scott Bakula's first new television series since NCIS: New Orleans was canceled last year might remind viewers of Yellowstone. The former Star Trek: Enterprise star will lead Unbroken, an NBC drama pilot written and created by Shaun Cassidy. The new series will focus on three ranch families in California. The...
TV SERIES
OK! Magazine

Danny Masterson Snubbed As Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher Sign On To Star In Netflix Reboot Of 'That '70s Show'

Danny Masterson is officially out of the That '70s Show reboot. It's been reported most of the original cast has signed on to be a part of the upcoming Netflix sequel series, but Masterson, who played Steven Hyde in the beloved sitcom, is noticeably absent as his legal issues continue to mount. This doesn't come as a huge surprise, as the embattled former tv star is currently facing felony rape charges after his request to dismiss the case was denied by a judge back in February. As it stands now, That '90s Show is sure to be a riotous rush...
TV & VIDEOS
CNET

Netflix Has a Secret Menu. Here's How to Unlock It for Better Recommendations

Netflix has so many TV shows, movies and documentaries. From binge-worthy original shows like Stranger Things and Bridgerton to horror movies, sci-fi and fantasy shows, documentaries, comedies and more. The streaming service's content library is so massive that sometimes it's actually hard to find something to watch, and scrolling can easily take more time than watching something.
TV SHOWS
The Independent

This Is Us: Mandy Moore threw up after reading penultimate script

Mandy Moore has revealed that she threw up after reading the penultimate script for This Is Us. The NBC drama series, which tells the tearful story of the Pearson family through multiple generations, comes to an end on 24 May after six seasons.During an appearance at the PaleyFest TV festival, Moore, along with series creator Dan Fogelman and a few castmates, spoke about the show’s remaining episodes and their emotions going into the finale. “The second to last script, it made Mandy throw up,” Fogelman explained.Moore joked: “A beautiful throw-up. It was so beautiful and upsetting that that was...
CELEBRITIES
womansday.com

'Live' Fans Are Shocked Over Kelly Ripa's Dramatic Hair Transformation on Instagram

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest wore their Monday's best for the Live With Kelly and Ryan: After Oscar Show. On March 28, the ABC daytime TV talk show aired its annual special dedicated to the Academy Awards. In honor of this year's ceremony, Kelly wore a metallic lavender gown with puff sleeves and tiered frills. Ryan walked down their in-studio red carpet dressed in a velvet black and navy suit. The American Idol host completed his look with a black bowtie.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Canyon News

Secrets Unravel On “General Hospital!”

HOLLYWOOD—I called it people, I knew Carly Corinthos would be the person to connect the dots involving Harmony, Willow and Nina on “General Hospital.” That is right, Harmony is spiraling out of control after she murdered Brendon, Neil’s brother who had that file proving that Harmony is NOT Willow’s real mother, Nina is. Nina is just poking the fire with her custody battle to have rights to Wiley, not realizing she is estranging herself from her daughter who has been under her eyes all along.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Decider.com

Decider.com

14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy