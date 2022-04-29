Capito, Manchin Announce $3.3 Million for Maternal Health and Family Services

WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $3,316,891 for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) and West Virginia University (WVU). This funding, which is through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), will help DHHR and WVU support infant and family home visiting programs, strengthen maternal and child health services, and bolster programs related to family engagement.

“The mothers and children of our state deserve access to the services and resources needed to lead healthy lives,” Senator Capito said. “Programs like these are essential to our families, and can help provide much-needed support for maternal and child health services in West Virginia. I have been a consistent advocate for the resources our children, mothers, and families rely on, and I look forward to the positive impact this funding will have in our communities.”

“All West Virginians deserve to have access to the healthcare services they need, no matter where they live. Quality, affordable healthcare is vital for our mothers, children and families, especially as we continue to combat the COVID-19 pandemic,” Senator Manchin said. “I’m pleased HHS is investing $3.3 million in West Virginia maternal health and family services to ensure mothers, children and families can access the care they need and raise healthy children. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for funding to support our mothers and children across the Mountain State.”

Individuals Awards Listed Below:

$2,000,000 – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources: Maternal, Infant, and Early Childhood Home Visiting Innovation Awards

$1,223,716 – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources: Maternal and Child Health Services Program