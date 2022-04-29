ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lootpress

Capito, Manchin Announce $3.3 Million for Maternal Health and Family Services

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2srjDb_0fO12kLh00

WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $3,316,891 for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) and West Virginia University (WVU). This funding, which is through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), will help DHHR and WVU support infant and family home visiting programs, strengthen maternal and child health services, and bolster programs related to family engagement.

“The mothers and children of our state deserve access to the services and resources needed to lead healthy lives,” Senator Capito said. “Programs like these are essential to our families, and can help provide much-needed support for maternal and child health services in West Virginia. I have been a consistent advocate for the resources our children, mothers, and families rely on, and I look forward to the positive impact this funding will have in our communities.”

“All West Virginians deserve to have access to the healthcare services they need, no matter where they live. Quality, affordable healthcare is vital for our mothers, children and families, especially as we continue to combat the COVID-19 pandemic,” Senator Manchin said. “I’m pleased HHS is investing $3.3 million in West Virginia maternal health and family services to ensure mothers, children and families can access the care they need and raise healthy children. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for funding to support our mothers and children across the Mountain State.”

Individuals Awards Listed Below:

  • $2,000,000 – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources: Maternal, Infant, and Early Childhood Home Visiting Innovation Awards
  • $1,223,716 – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources: Maternal and Child Health Services Program
  • $93,175 – West Virginia University: Family Professional Partnership/CSHCN

Comments / 0

Related
eenews.net

Manchin energy mantra collides with reality in W.Va.

When Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) explains why he has blocked key parts of the president’s climate agenda, he often points to his support for an “all-of-the-above energy” strategy. In recent months, Manchin sank President Joe Biden’s $1.7 trillion social and climate spending package, jettisoned a high-profile nominee...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Lootpress

Capito, Manchin Announce Resources to Transition National Suicide Prevention Hotline

WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $561,131 for West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ (DHHR) Bureau for Behavioral Health (BBH). This funding, which is through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), will help DHHR as it transitions the national suicide prevention and mental health crisis hotline to a new number, 9-8-8. “Suicide is a serious issue for any state, which is why it is critical that we do all we can to make sure resources are available to those who are struggling,” Senator Capito said. “I joined my colleagues in introducing legislation that designated 9-8-8 as the three-digit number for a national suicide prevention and mental health crisis hotline—an important resource that can go a long way in helping save lives. This funding is welcome news, and will help support implementation of this effort. West Virginia has the 10th highest rate of suicide in the country, and it is the 12th leading cause of death in our state. We absolutely must do all we can to meet West Virginians where they are and get them the help they need and deserve.”
U.S. POLITICS
WOWK 13 News

I-79 might be getting a new exit

The proposed Harmony Grove Interchange would be located between the Interstate 68 exit and the Westover exit on I-79 and would provide better access to the Morgantown Industrial Park and businesses in that area.
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Child Health#Manchin Announce#Lootpress#West Virginia University#Wvu#Hhs#Dhhr#West Virginians
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

After House approval of bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, attention turns to Senate

WASHINGTON – The House earlier this month passed a bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, and now the focus shifts to the Senate to see if the Democratic majority passes similar legislation.  The House bill was approved on April 1 by a 220-204 margin, with three Republicans voting in favor and two Democrats voting against it. The […] The post After House approval of bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, attention turns to Senate appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AL.com

Alabama 1 of 6 states with no needle exchange, has nation’s highest opioid rate

Injection drug use across the United States is increasing as the misuse of prescription and synthetic opioids rages on. Many people who misuse drugs choose to inject because it delivers a faster, more intense high. But this method of delivering drugs into the body, particularly for people who share needles or syringes, also comes with an increased risk of transmitting bloodborne diseases like hepatitis and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).
ALABAMA STATE
WOWK 13 News

More Ohioans could become eligible for medical marijuana under Senate bill

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) – A Republican lawmaker’s efforts to overhaul Ohio’s medical marijuana program and expand the number of Ohioans eligible for a cannabis prescription was put to the test Wednesday. The House Government Oversight Committee held its fourth hearing on Senate Bill 261, introduced by Sen. Steve Huffman (R-Tipp City), to streamline the process […]
OHIO STATE
MedicalXpress

Patients and providers say changes to CDC opioid guideline inadequate

Proposed changes to the CDC's opioid prescribing guideline are inadequate and will not undo the damage caused to patients and the practice of pain management, according to a large new survey by Pain News Network, an independent, non-profit news organization. Most survey respondents (63%) want the guideline revoked, not revised.
HEALTH
Lootpress

APPALACHIAN MINERS: SAVE YOUR MONEY WV v. EPA’S POTENTIAL EFFECT ON THE MINING INDUSTRY

Local miners may want to put savings into a rainy day fund because it appears that a storm is on the horizon. A U.S. Supreme Court case, WV v. Environmental Protection Agency was heard on February 22nd of this year and the decision will come down sometime over the summer. If the EPA is successful, it will effectively limit the amount of mines that can operate in the state, leading to the potential of layoffs. So while it may seem that coal is booming, it would be wise to save money until this case has been decided.
U.S. POLITICS
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy