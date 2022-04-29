ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime

By Tyler Barker
 3 days ago
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Charleston man pleaded guilty to distribution of 5 or more grams of methamphetamine.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Colin Webb, 32, admitted that he sold approximately 2 ounces of methamphetamine to a confidential informant for $760 in a Kanawha City parking lot on February 13, 2020.

Webb is scheduled to be sentenced on July 21, 2022, and faces a mandatory minimum of five years and up to 40 in prison as well as up to four years of supervised release and a $5 million fine.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) for conducting the investigation.

United States District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Negar M. Kordestani is prosecuting the case.

