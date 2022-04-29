Fayette County Man Sentenced to Prison for Fentanyl Crime

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Fayette County man was sentenced to five years and three months in prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Anthony Maurice Bell, 55, of Oak Hill, possessed more than 400 grams of a substance containing fentanyl and a firearm in Oak Hill on January 26, 2021. Bell admitted that he intended to sell the fentanyl.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Oak Hill Police Department, and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force for conducting the investigation.

United States District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Nick Miller prosecuted the case.