Athens, WV

Theme announces for Athens-Concord town social

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AA3MC_0fO1201e00

ATHENS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – “Rooted yet Growing” is the theme for the 2022 Athens-Concord Town Social. This popular summertime gathering will be held on Sunday, Aug. 14 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the front lawn of Concord University in Athens, W.Va.

“This year’s town social theme, ‘Rooted yet Growing,’ recognizes the rich, vibrant history of Athens and Concord University, which is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year and also looks ahead for more great things to come when the town and university work together,” Dr. Sarah Beasley, event co-chair, said.

For more than three decades, the town social has offered family-friendly entertainment and fun for the Concord and Athens communities along with guests from across the area. The event typically draws hundreds of attendees to enjoy live music and visit craft booths, food vendors, and displays by businesses and organizations. Children’s games are also part of the festivities along with recognition of campus and community service award recipients.

Non-food vendors may reserve an exhibit space at the town social by completing the registration form here:https://apps.concord.edu/forms/view.php?id=101731

Applications for food vendors are also currently being accepted. Please note that spots for food vendors are limited to four and may be reserved by contacting Erin Conner at econner@concord.edu or 304-384-5130.

The deadline for all vendor registrations is Sunday, July 31, 2022. All vendor related questions should be directed to Erin Conner at econner@concord.edu or 304-384-5130.

For general information about the Athens-Concord Town Social contact Dr. Sarah Beasley atsbeasley@concord.edu or 304-384-6035. The town social is also on Facebook at https://tinyurl.com/2kr8btcr

City
Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

