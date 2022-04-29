Federal Jury Finds Boone County Man Guilty in Connection with Damage to Energy Facility

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – After two days of trial, a federal jury convicted a Boone County man of attempting to damage the property of an energy facility, identified as a known mine located across Boone and Lincoln counties.

Evidence at trial revealed Brandon Beverly, 46, of Whitesville, helped to steal specialized mine equipment from the known mine in May and June 2019, resulting in more than $5,000 in damage.

Beverly is scheduled to be sentenced on July 28, 2022, and faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

“I commend the West Virginia State Police and Lt. A.S. Perdue as well as the Federal Bureau of Investigation for their work on this case,” said United States Attorney Will Thompson. “I also salute Assistant United States Attorneys Kathleen Robeson and Nowles Heinrich and their trial team for securing a guilty verdict. There is an extensive history of such wrongdoing in the Southern District, and this prosecution shows it won’t be tolerated. These crimes harm not just these facilities but the people who work at them.”

Senior United States District Judge John T. Copenhaver, Jr. presided over the jury trial.