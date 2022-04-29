ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Wausau to repeat No Mow May

By Shereen Siewert
 2 days ago
WAUSAU – The city of Wausau will again participate in No Mow May, allowing residents to choose to not mow their lawns in May if that’s their desire.

This will allow bees and other pollinators that emerge in the spring to forage on seasonal flowers and other vegetation.

Studies from other cities have shown that the diversity and number of pollinators can increase significantly in areas participating in No Mow May, according to the city of Wausau. Residents also are encouraged to limit chemicals that are applied to their yards to protect pollinators.

At the end of May, residents will be required to mow their lawns to a height of less than one foot (per city ordinance). Excess clippings can be disposed of at the city’s yard waste site or residents might want to consider composting the clippings.

The Marathon County Solid Waste Department will give city residents who participate in No Mow May a $5 discount on a home compost bin. You can get a bin by calling 877-270-3989 or visiting recyclingconnections.org/marathon, using the code NOMOW for the discount.

For more information on composting yard waste, visit marathoncountysolidwaste.org/composting.

Yard signs are available at City Hall in Wausau for those who would like to display a sign on their unmowed lawns. There is a limit of one sign per yard, with a suggested donation of $5 each. People who participate in No Mow May are encouraged to register at byobeez.org/nomowmay.

Wausau, WI
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

