ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunnellon, FL

fire extinguisher

By fmoe tampa bay Posts:
floridasportsman.com
 3 days ago

I got safety checked at the Dunnellon city ramp by local PD. Everything was in order but the officer said my fire extinguisher was about to expire. The only date I could...

forums.floridasportsman.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dunnellon, FL
Dunnellon, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Extinguishers#Fire Safety#Pd#U S Coast Guard#Twittershare
CBS Boston

Sutton Motor Inn Screen Goes Up In Flames As Brush Fire Spreads To Abandoned Drive-In

SUTTON (CBS) – A brush fire spread to a movie screen at the abandoned Sutton Motor Inn drive-in theater Sunday night. Flames started in the area of Route 146 South. The Sutton Fire Department said the brush fire moved quickly, engulfing the structure that holds up the screen. A fire at the abandoned Sutton Motor Inn drive-in theater. (Image Credit: Sutton Police) The flames then jumped across the highway to the area of Harback Road before it was knocked down. “We appreciate the support of all of our mutual aid partners as this has been a busy weekend for fires in the area,” the Sutton Fire Department said. There have been 41 brush fires over the last week in Massachusetts.
SUTTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
International Business Times

Teen Shot Dead By Police At Target In 'Pokémon' Card And Pizza Heist: Officials

A teenage suspect was shot and killed by police during an alleged "Pokémon" card and pizza heist at a Target in Kissimmee, Florida, Wednesday, officials said. Osceola County deputies were called to the Target Wednesday night after someone reported a “suspicious vehicle” in the area, Fox 35 reported, citing the charging affidavit.
KISSIMMEE, FL
CBS Detroit

21-Year-Old Fleeing Police Arraigned In Fatal Detroit Crash

DETROIT (AP) — A 21-year-old Detroit man has been charged in a fatal crash that occurred after police attempted to stop the vehicle he was driving for speeding. Jordan Strawter was arraigned Saturday in Detroit’s 36th District Court on reckless driving causing death, driving with license suspended/revoked/denied causing death, and fleeing and eluding causing death, the Wayne County prosecutor’s office said. Police attempted to stop the speeding vehicle just after midnight Thursday on the city’s far northwest side. The vehicle later struck another vehicle, killing its 32-year-old driver, Kendle McCallum. McCallum was pronounced dead at the scene, the prosecutor’s office said. Strawter’s probable cause conference has been scheduled for May 9. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy