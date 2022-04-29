fire extinguisher

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
SALVAGE crews were working to recover a crashed helicopter from a lake when they found a second chopper in the water this week. Video shows one of the helicopters, submerged and upside down, after the first crash was reported on Tuesday morning. Rescuers rushed to Lake Apopka, located roughly 24...
Paul Williams fought for his life against a large black bear on the afternoon of April 21 outside of his home in Beaubassin East, a rural Canadian community in southern New Brunswick. “She got me in the face, she got me on my arm,” he said, of his wounds estimated...
SUTTON (CBS) – A brush fire spread to a movie screen at the abandoned Sutton Motor Inn drive-in theater Sunday night.
Flames started in the area of Route 146 South.
The Sutton Fire Department said the brush fire moved quickly, engulfing the structure that holds up the screen.
A fire at the abandoned Sutton Motor Inn drive-in theater. (Image Credit: Sutton Police)
The flames then jumped across the highway to the area of Harback Road before it was knocked down.
“We appreciate the support of all of our mutual aid partners as this has been a busy weekend for fires in the area,” the Sutton Fire Department said.
There have been 41 brush fires over the last week in Massachusetts.
A teenage suspect was shot and killed by police during an alleged "Pokémon" card and pizza heist at a Target in Kissimmee, Florida, Wednesday, officials said. Osceola County deputies were called to the Target Wednesday night after someone reported a “suspicious vehicle” in the area, Fox 35 reported, citing the charging affidavit.
