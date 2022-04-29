ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, MO

Driver Injured In Semi-Rollover

By Tom Tingerthal
kchi.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Gillman City man had minor injuries when the semi he was driving overturned on Route P, at 250th...

kchi.com

