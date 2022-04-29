ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MN

Detour planned for Hwy. 14 Sanborn to Springfield project

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMotorists traveling Highway 14 between Sanborn and Springfield can expect a detour beginning May 9, weather permitting, as crews resurface over 8 miles of Hwy 14, according to the Minnesota Department of...

